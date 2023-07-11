













With a window of just over two weeks prior to the premiere of the film by Barbie, Casino.ca is offering a new position that pays $1,000 to view the animated films of the franchise, give a simple review and rate them.

There are 16 original films of Barbie, and these are the ones contemplated in the project. The job will accept applications from people residing in the United States and Canada. The call will close on July 16, 2023 at 11:59 pm and the winner will be announced the following day.

The work consists of seeing the 16 titles of Barbie the following seven days.

After that, the person who won the booth will also receive $50 to go see Barbie to your local cinemaThis is for a precise reason. Because the live action must also enter the classification, and will be ranked in the visit to the cinema.

It’s a dream job, if you’re a fan you could get paid just to binge-watch the multifaceted saga that features classic stories as well as some more innovative ones!

What are the animated Barbie movies?

The Nutcracker (200)

Rapunzel (2002)

Swan Lake (2003)

The Princess and the Commoner (2004)

Fairytopia (2005)

The Magic of Pegasus (2005)

Fairytopia: Mermaidia (2006)

Barbie’s Diary (2006)

The Twelve Dancing Princesses (2006)

Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow (2007)

The Island Princess (2007)

Butterfly (2008)

The Diamond Castle (2008)

THE CHRISTMAS CAROL (2008)

Thumbelina (2009)

The Three Musketeers (2009)

What is your favorite animated movie of the iconic doll? You could do a pre-opening marathon in your home.

