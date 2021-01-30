At first glance, this job offer from OPSYS It seems that it is for a beta tester. What is this, you ask?

Well, he is the person dedicated to testing titles before they go on the market, discovering errors and reporting them. Sounds like a dream job for many.

But in reality, what this company offers is something much simpler. You just have to sit in front of a computer and play any type of video game.

Wanted full-time and dedicated player

Just like that. What OPSYS looking is a player who joins your department of Overpowered User Experience (OUX).

The same company admits that it is a ‘bombastic’ title that they use as an excuse to pay someone 30 thousand pounds sterling.

They do not ask for any experience, only that the person who participates plays a lot and uses the equipment managed by the company. The latter focuses on very high-performance PCs.

They are ideal for enjoying video games at their maximum capacity. However, there are some mandatory requirements. To begin with, the employee should not be a troll.

You have to spend more time playing games than making comments on forums and social networks. Likewise, be a solo player not affiliated with clans or other groups. The company prioritizes individuality, and you are sure to find someone with those characteristics.

OPSYS targets PC gamers

To have the job it is not necessary to go to an office. It is remote work with a system that provides OPSYS and full time.

Salary equals $ 846,428.29 pesos at the current exchange rate, and is based on a 12-month contract. Applications close on April 9 this year, and final interviews are on July 12.

It will be on the 19th of the month mentioned before that the person who gets the job will be announced, and will start working on August 1.

How to apply for the job? It can be done through a 60 second video via Youtube, Twitch or Instagram, where the reason is mentioned that should have the use of OPSYS.

The @OPSYS_gaming in Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #OPSYSDreamJob so the company can find it. It should be noted that this job offer is serious, but an obvious promotional interest is guessed.

Source.



