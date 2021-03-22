The labor market in the world was more than shaken due to the pandemic. But amid the negative context appears a very tempting job offer, ideal for wine lovers.

In the Murphy-Goode Winery in Healdsburg from California, United States, they are looking for a person to join their work team.

And there were not a few who, after taking a simple look, qualified the job offer as dream job of anyone. Offer $ 10,000 a month, free California lodging and 30 cases of wine.

At work he is at the Murphy-Goode Winery in Healdsburg, California. Photo: Twitter

“We have a job that will instantly catapult you into the wine stratosphere. Have you always wanted to live in the stunning Sonoma Wine Country… with a salary of 10,000 dollars a month and without paying rent for a year? “, can be read on the website of the winery.

And it continues with more compelling questions: “Are you looking for a change in your career and pursue your passion? Cabernet, Rosé and Chardonnay Do they slip off your tongue? “

Work and learning

The person who is hired for the position will have several tasks to perform. One is to help Dave Ready Jr., son of the founder of the winery, at the time of harvest and operations in the place.

Also, they clarify, they must promote the space and provide a good service to customers. 20 minutes.

But not everything is work, since they also offer the possibility of learn and expand knowledge about the world of wine and the industry that involves it.

In fact, they insist on emphasizing that the person who is selected will acquire “solid knowledge about the vineyards, the operations of the winery and the wine in general”.

To apply for this job it is necessary send a video explaining why you are the perfect candidate for employment.

Being a wine lover, being over 21 years old and legally residing in the United States are some of the requirements. Photo: Agence France-Presse / Getty Images

As they remarked, the applications will be evaluated based on the “value of the position, the creativity and the design, the applicable experience and the set of general abilities”.

Be a wine lover, be over 21 years old, legally reside in the United States and have the necessary permission to work in the country are some of the main requirements to be able to apply.

The June 30 is the deadline to apply for the job, and they foresee that in September the lucky person could begin to be part of the winery’s team.