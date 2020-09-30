For years, the games between the Lakers and the Heat were very strong points of the NBA regular season. They were a great opportunity for fans to see the two great players of the moment, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James face to face. In his career, the two met 22 times, Kobe always in the Lakers and LeBron between the Cavaliers and the Heat, the two teams he played for before signing in 2018 for, precisely, the Lakers.

LeBron beat Kobe 16 times (16-6) and he averaged 28.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the 24.6 + 5 + 5.2 of the eternal Kobe. However, all those games were in the regular phase and never in the fight for the title, a series for which the entire NBA environment sighed in a few years in which it slipped through the fingers of the playoffs again and again: from 2007 to 2018, they were always one of them in the fight for the title, but they never faced each other. LeBron arrived in 2007 and between 2015 and 2018 with the Cavs and between 2011 and 2014 with the Heat. Kobe, who retired in 2016, played three in a row (08-10) already with LeBron (number 1 in the draft in 2003) in the League.

The individual duel (although it was not a Heat-Lakers, the final that is going to be played now in the Florida bubble) was never as close as in 2009. The Lakers came from being finalists and got into a final in which they won the first of his last two titles. But in the last round they did not find LeBron and his Cavs, who lost the East final although they had a field advantage. They had been the best in the West (65 wins) and East (66), but The Ohioans crashed (2-4) with the Orlando Magic, the team led by a splendid Dwight Howard. The dream of that historic duel ended in Orlando, where these playoffs are played, and at the hands of Howard, now LeBron’s teammate in the Lakers, Kobe’s life team. A circle is closed.