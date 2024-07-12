Den Anfang machte am Freitag Alcaraz, der den Russen Daniil Medwedew beim 6:7 (1:7), 6:3, 6:4, 6:4 nur einen Satz lang glauben ließ, dass er eine Chance haben könnte auf die Teilnahme an seinem siebten Grand-Slam-Finale. Djokovic machte es im Anschluss gegen den Italiener Lorenzo Musetti beim 6:4, 7:6 (7:2), 6:4 noch deutlicher. Besonders ist dieses Duell nicht nur, weil die Nummer zwei der Welt (Djokovic) auf die Nummer drei (Alcaraz) trifft. Es ist auch das Finale aus dem Vorjahr. Die großen Fragen, die dieses Duell umgeben, lauten: Schafft es Djokovic nur wenige Wochen nach seiner Knie-Operation mit seinem 25. Grand-Slam-Titel die Australierin Margaret Court (24) hinter sich zu lassen? Oder gewinnt Alcaraz auch das vierte große Finale, in dem er steht? Welche Generation hat inzwischen die Nase vorn?

He did it again: Carlos Alcaraz is in the final of Wimbledon. Reuters

Djokovic, who could overtake record winner Roger Federer with his eighth Wimbledon title, turned professional in the year Alcaraz was born, in 2003. The Serb is now 37, 16 years older than his opponent, and sits on the tennis throne with countless records. Alcaraz can be trusted to be his successor. In the direct duel, Djokovic is currently ahead 3:2. But that doesn’t mean anything. When the two faced each other in the Wimbledon final last year, Alcaraz already defeated him in five sets. Now the match continues. The outcome seems open. But who has the better cards?

With Alcaraz, you get the feeling throughout the tournament that he is not yet playing at his top level. But when it really counts in his matches, the 21-year-old scores with his best tennis. To beat Medvedev, an improvement in performance after the first set, in which Alcaraz made far too many unnecessary errors, was enough. “I started really nervously and was happy that I was 3:1 ahead early in the second set. After that, I was able to play my game better and played a really good match,” he said, before making a small faux pas during the winner’s interview on the court. “It will be a good day for the Spaniards,” announced the 21-year-old, not only thinking of his own match, but also of the final of the European Football Championship in Berlin, in which his compatriots will face England on Sunday evening. The British crowd reacted immediately and booed, whereupon Alcaraz had to laugh and at least backtrack a little. “I didn’t say Spain would win,” explained the French Open winner, who is considered a big football fan: “I just said it would be a fun day.”

