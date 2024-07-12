Der Abend war längst angebrochen, doch das störte die Anwesenden nicht im Geringsten. Sie hätten sich vermutlich sogar gewünscht, dass es noch länger weitergeht mit der ziemlich guten Tennis-Unterhaltung auf dem Centre Court von Wimbledon. Doch irgendwann musste ja feststehen, wer nach knapp zwei Wochen an diesem Sonntag um die begehrteste Trophäe der Tenniswelt spielen wird. Das Ergebnis dieses unterhaltsamen und phasenweise hochklassigen zwölften Turniertages war dann wohl auch ganz nach dem Geschmack des Publikums. Der Rasenklassiker bekommt das Endspiel, das sich nach dem Aus von Jannik Sinner viele Fans gewünscht hatten: Titelverteidiger Carlos Alcaraz trifft auf Grand-Slam-Rekordsieger Novak Djokovic. Der Griff zum Popcorn läge nahe, wenn im All England Lawn Tennis Club nicht alle so besessen wären von Erdbeeren mit Sahne.
Den Anfang machte am Freitag Alcaraz, der den Russen Daniil Medwedew beim 6:7 (1:7), 6:3, 6:4, 6:4 nur einen Satz lang glauben ließ, dass er eine Chance haben könnte auf die Teilnahme an seinem siebten Grand-Slam-Finale. Djokovic machte es im Anschluss gegen den Italiener Lorenzo Musetti beim 6:4, 7:6 (7:2), 6:4 noch deutlicher. Besonders ist dieses Duell nicht nur, weil die Nummer zwei der Welt (Djokovic) auf die Nummer drei (Alcaraz) trifft. Es ist auch das Finale aus dem Vorjahr. Die großen Fragen, die dieses Duell umgeben, lauten: Schafft es Djokovic nur wenige Wochen nach seiner Knie-Operation mit seinem 25. Grand-Slam-Titel die Australierin Margaret Court (24) hinter sich zu lassen? Oder gewinnt Alcaraz auch das vierte große Finale, in dem er steht? Welche Generation hat inzwischen die Nase vorn?
Djokovic, who could overtake record winner Roger Federer with his eighth Wimbledon title, turned professional in the year Alcaraz was born, in 2003. The Serb is now 37, 16 years older than his opponent, and sits on the tennis throne with countless records. Alcaraz can be trusted to be his successor. In the direct duel, Djokovic is currently ahead 3:2. But that doesn’t mean anything. When the two faced each other in the Wimbledon final last year, Alcaraz already defeated him in five sets. Now the match continues. The outcome seems open. But who has the better cards?
With Alcaraz, you get the feeling throughout the tournament that he is not yet playing at his top level. But when it really counts in his matches, the 21-year-old scores with his best tennis. To beat Medvedev, an improvement in performance after the first set, in which Alcaraz made far too many unnecessary errors, was enough. “I started really nervously and was happy that I was 3:1 ahead early in the second set. After that, I was able to play my game better and played a really good match,” he said, before making a small faux pas during the winner’s interview on the court. “It will be a good day for the Spaniards,” announced the 21-year-old, not only thinking of his own match, but also of the final of the European Football Championship in Berlin, in which his compatriots will face England on Sunday evening. The British crowd reacted immediately and booed, whereupon Alcaraz had to laugh and at least backtrack a little. “I didn’t say Spain would win,” explained the French Open winner, who is considered a big football fan: “I just said it would be a fun day.”
Fun? We’ll have to wait and see who will enjoy this duel of the generations more. It doesn’t seem certain that it will be Alcaraz. Djokovic is in the Wimbledon final for the sixth time in a row. On Friday he played frighteningly well against the surprisingly strong and above all brave Musetti, and at times distributed the small yellow felt ball with the precision of a ball machine. The knee, on which he had a meniscus operation a few weeks ago, no longer seems to be causing any problems at all. Djokovic slides around on the grass like in his best days, in order to get balls in the most remote places on the court that others would have given up long ago. The nimble Alcaraz, with his youthful vigor, never loses a ball anyway. That’s a good omen. The tournament in Wimbledon, that much seems certain, is heading for a major final.
