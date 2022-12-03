Mexico.- Erika Vega is increasingly important in social networks and in his most recent publication he made him more visible by showing off his statuesque figure in a two-piece pink outfit with which he also made it clear that under the clothes there is a treasure that many

women would like to have and that many men admire as their “wasp” waist.

It was through your account instagram where she shared some photos and even a video where she can show off like few others her figure clad in that pink outfit that apparently is the color she enjoys wearing the most since she has had more than one photo session with that hue.

In the photos you can see Erika Vega posing from an elevator that seems to be in her apartment, many of her photos have already been taken there, the light and the scene are ideal to look good. Her outfit consisted of two pieces, a rather small top just for her chest and pants of the same color with which she looked like a Barbie.

Although the pink color was very striking, there was another thing that gained attention and it was Erika Vega’s waist, the Mexican model has been in charge of putting her figure on top, showing off how thin her waist is, earning the admiration of many women who They compare her with other people who shine because of how small she is, like Thalia or other influencers like Alexa Dellanos who have very small waists.

We recommend you read

Both male and female fans have left some very emotional comments for Erika Vega, who feeds her ego in a good way, “How not to love you baby, super cute”, “How precious”, “The most beautiful”, “You look fabulous” , and many others, his publication has already reached thousands of reactions and it is expected that there will be more and more.