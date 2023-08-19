With videoBayern Munich started the new season in the Bundesliga with a 0-4 win at Werder Bremen. The champion of the last eleven seasons took revenge for the painful 0-3 defeat in their own stadium against RB Leipzig last week for the German Super Cup.
Harry Kane had a great debut in the Bundesliga. The 30-year-old striker from London, who came over from Tottenham Hotspur for 100 million euros last week, already assisted with the opening goal after three minutes.
Kane subtly tapped the ball from midfield to the lightning-fast Leroy Sané, who could no longer be overtaken by the defenders of Werder Bremen and was able to subtly finish with the right: 0-1.
With an odds ratio of 1-11 (1-4 on goal) and no less than 76 percent possession, Bayern Munich was clearly the better party in the first half, but Werder Bremen started the new season excellently. Last season’s number thirteen had three chances in the first five minutes after the break, but failed to equalize in the atmospheric Weserstadion.
Bayern Munich then slowly took control again and that resulted in the 0-2 fifteen minutes before the end. After a dribble on the left flank of the Canadian international Alphonso Davies, the ball reached Kane, who made the decision with a shot in the short corner. Shortly afterwards, Kane had to leave the field with a minor injury. In the 90th minute, Leroy Sané made the 0-3 for Bayern, which won the eleventh league title in a row in the Bundesliga last season on goal difference (due to Borussia Dortmund’s slip on the final day). In the 94th minute, Mathys Tel, the 18-year-old talent from France who came on for Kane, made it 0-4.
De Ligt comes in, Mazraoui plays the entire match
Thomas Tuchel chose to start the new season in the Bundesliga without Matthijs de Ligt. The 41-time international of Orange started on the bench. The South Korean defender Kim Min-Jae, who came over from the Italian champion Napoli for 50 million euros in mid-July, was in the center of the back next to the French defender Dayot Upamecano.
24-year-old De Ligt made a moderate impression last week in his team’s lost duel with RB Leipzig (0-3) for the German Super Cup, in which Dani Olmo made a hat-trick on behalf of the German cup winner. He barely got a grip on the Spaniard, who scored three times. De Ligt was substituted at halftime with a 0-2 deficit.
De Ligt came on for Kim Min-Jae halfway through the second half, who did not make a very convincing impression in the second half. Noussair Mazraoui was allowed to remain at right back for the entire match, Ryan Gravenberch remained on the bench with the German champion.
90’+7′
End of second half
90’+4′
0-4 GOAL by Mathys Tel!
90′
0-3 Bayern Munich! Goal by Leroy Sane!
There is also the third goal for that shortly before time Bayern Munich and the second from the night before Leroy Sane.
84′
Kingsley Coman is replaced by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
84′
Harry Kane is replaced by Mathys Tel
84′
Jamal Musiala is replaced by Thomas Müller
79′
Leon Goretzka is replaced by Konrad Laimer
79′
Jens Stage is replaced by Dawid Kownacki
79′
Anthony Jung is replaced by Leon Opitz
74′
0-2 Bayern Munich! Goal by Harry Kane!
Yes, there is the first goal for Harry Kane in the Bundesliga. On his debut he quickly gave an assist, but fifteen minutes before the end he also closes the game by making it 0-2 after an attack from the left via the Canadian back Alphonso Davies.
68′
Leonardo Bittencourt is replaced by Romano Schmid
68′
Senne Lynen is replaced by Christian Groß
68′
Kim Min-jae is replaced by Matthijs de Ligt
63′
Shot from Jens Stage wide
After poorly clearing the South Korean defender Kim Min-Jae, the ball is at the feet of Jens Stage, but the Danish midfielder of Werder Bremen shoots hard with the left. Werder Bremen’s pressure on Bayern’s goal is starting to build, with half an hour left to play at the Weserstadion, where the crowd believes in a fine stunt at the start of the new season.
59′
Mitchell Weiser is replaced by Oliver Burke
56′
Yellow card for Senne Lynen
55′
Yellow card for Kim Min-jae
48′
Two chances for Werder Bremen
Werder Bremen starts the second half well in the atmospheric Weserstadion (with lots of fireworks behind the goal), but cannot use the two opportunities in the first three minutes after the break.
No substitutions on either side at halftime, so Matthijs de Ligt is still on the bench.
45′
Second half kicked off
45’+4′
End of first half
It’s rest at Werder Bremen – Bayern Munich. It is halfway 0-1 in the Weserstadion, after Leroy Sané scored after three minutes on the instructions of the new striker Harry Kane.
No less than 76 percent possession and an odds ratio of 1-11 (1-4 on goal) in favor of Bayern Munich, but it is certainly not over yet with this minimal lead for The Record Master.
