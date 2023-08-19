With videoBayern Munich started the new season in the Bundesliga with a 0-4 win at Werder Bremen. The champion of the last eleven seasons took revenge for the painful 0-3 defeat in their own stadium against RB Leipzig last week for the German Super Cup.



Minne Groenstege



Aug 18, 2023

Harry Kane had a great debut in the Bundesliga. The 30-year-old striker from London, who came over from Tottenham Hotspur for 100 million euros last week, already assisted with the opening goal after three minutes. Kane subtly tapped the ball from midfield to the lightning-fast Leroy Sané, who could no longer be overtaken by the defenders of Werder Bremen and was able to subtly finish with the right: 0-1.

With an odds ratio of 1-11 (1-4 on goal) and no less than 76 percent possession, Bayern Munich was clearly the better party in the first half, but Werder Bremen started the new season excellently. Last season’s number thirteen had three chances in the first five minutes after the break, but failed to equalize in the atmospheric Weserstadion.

Bayern Munich then slowly took control again and that resulted in the 0-2 fifteen minutes before the end. After a dribble on the left flank of the Canadian international Alphonso Davies, the ball reached Kane, who made the decision with a shot in the short corner. Shortly afterwards, Kane had to leave the field with a minor injury. In the 90th minute, Leroy Sané made the 0-3 for Bayern, which won the eleventh league title in a row in the Bundesliga last season on goal difference (due to Borussia Dortmund’s slip on the final day). In the 94th minute, Mathys Tel, the 18-year-old talent from France who came on for Kane, made it 0-4. See also Burkina Faso: 44 civilians killed in an attack in the northeast of the country

Leroy Sane and Harry Kane scored three of Bayern Munich’s four goals. © ANP/EPA



De Ligt comes in, Mazraoui plays the entire match

Thomas Tuchel chose to start the new season in the Bundesliga without Matthijs de Ligt. The 41-time international of Orange started on the bench. The South Korean defender Kim Min-Jae, who came over from the Italian champion Napoli for 50 million euros in mid-July, was in the center of the back next to the French defender Dayot Upamecano.

24-year-old De Ligt made a moderate impression last week in his team’s lost duel with RB Leipzig (0-3) for the German Super Cup, in which Dani Olmo made a hat-trick on behalf of the German cup winner. He barely got a grip on the Spaniard, who scored three times. De Ligt was substituted at halftime with a 0-2 deficit.

De Ligt came on for Kim Min-Jae halfway through the second half, who did not make a very convincing impression in the second half. Noussair Mazraoui was allowed to remain at right back for the entire match, Ryan Gravenberch remained on the bench with the German champion.

Joy among the Bayern Munich players after Leroy Sane’s quick goal on a pass from Harry Kane. ©AFP



Program, results and position Bundesliga

In our match center you can see the full program of the upcoming round in the German league. Below you can watch all our football videos.





view important updates 90’+7′ End of second half See also The Rock: biggest white diamond ever auctioned, falls short of expectations 90’+4′ 0-4 GOAL by Mathys Tel! 90′ 0-3 Bayern Munich! Goal by Leroy Sane! There is also the third goal for that shortly before time Bayern Munich and the second from the night before Leroy Sane. 84′ Kingsley Coman is replaced by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 84′ Harry Kane is replaced by Mathys Tel 84′ Jamal Musiala is replaced by Thomas Müller 79′ Leon Goretzka is replaced by Konrad Laimer 79′ Jens Stage is replaced by Dawid Kownacki 79′ Anthony Jung is replaced by Leon Opitz 74′ 0-2 Bayern Munich! Goal by Harry Kane! Yes, there is the first goal for Harry Kane in the Bundesliga. On his debut he quickly gave an assist, but fifteen minutes before the end he also closes the game by making it 0-2 after an attack from the left via the Canadian back Alphonso Davies. ©AFP

68′ Leonardo Bittencourt is replaced by Romano Schmid 68′ Senne Lynen is replaced by Christian Groß 68′ Kim Min-jae is replaced by Matthijs de Ligt 63′ Shot from Jens Stage wide After poorly clearing the South Korean defender Kim Min-Jae, the ball is at the feet of Jens Stage, but the Danish midfielder of Werder Bremen shoots hard with the left. Werder Bremen’s pressure on Bayern’s goal is starting to build, with half an hour left to play at the Weserstadion, where the crowd believes in a fine stunt at the start of the new season. 59′ Mitchell Weiser is replaced by Oliver Burke 56′ Yellow card for Senne Lynen See also Iditarod: Founder's grandson wins world famous sled dog race 55′ Yellow card for Kim Min-jae 48′ Two chances for Werder Bremen Werder Bremen starts the second half well in the atmospheric Weserstadion (with lots of fireworks behind the goal), but cannot use the two opportunities in the first three minutes after the break. No substitutions on either side at halftime, so Matthijs de Ligt is still on the bench. 45′ Second half kicked off 45’+4′ End of first half It’s rest at Werder Bremen – Bayern Munich. It is halfway 0-1 in the Weserstadion, after Leroy Sané scored after three minutes on the instructions of the new striker Harry Kane. No less than 76 percent possession and an odds ratio of 1-11 (1-4 on goal) in favor of Bayern Munich, but it is certainly not over yet with this minimal lead for The Record Master.

⏸️ in Bremen! Eure Meinungen zur ersten Hälfte? 👇 ⚫ #SVWFCB | 0-1 | 45′ 🟣 pic.twitter.com/r6k0aUU5PN — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayern) August 18, 2023

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

load more



Statistics

Line-up