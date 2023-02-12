After the departure of Diego Cocca who took the technical direction of the Mexican national team, the team from San Nicolás de los Garza gave him the opportunity in the first team to Marco Antonio ‘Chima’ Ruiz.
Fortunately for the Mexican strategist, he was able to get his first win, which makes him very excited after beating the Pumas UNAM 4-2 on date 6, for which he is very grateful for the support of the fans.
Likewise, the coach pointed out that he does not feel any improvised on the feline bench, since he has extensive experience at the national team level and now hopes to do the same at the club level.
“I am excited and happy, sometimes people do not know how hard it has been to get to this point, I have been in technical management for 14 years, I have broken stones everywhere, few people know but I have almost 100 games directed internationally in national team, I’m not impromptu but I do know that I have to work and keep winning opportunities, having such a rich squad is easier, it’s the job of convincing them and working””
– Marco Antonio ‘Chima’ Ruiz.
“The boys’ response was good, I didn’t expect less from them because I have knowledge of the squad, despite the fact that we had two training sessions we tried to make concrete points, the rest is commitment, the team is committed and I see desire and hunger for this squad to be champion again. From the people, my total gratitude, I have known what it means to be in Tigres, the history of this team and I have had to be at the beginning of this history of Sports Synergy and now lucky to be reaping the fruits of what this team is Thank you for your support and this is the first step. We hope to gradually achieve results”, he added.
At the moment, the feline team is sub-leader of the standings with 14 points and they will face the Braves of Ciudad Juárez on matchday 7.
