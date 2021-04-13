One more time, Epic games Y PlayStation bring a nice surprise for fans of Fortnite since it has just been confirmed that Aloy, the protagonist of Horizon zero dawn.

Now the arrival of Aloy to Fortnite it does not stop at anything else to put the character and then get it, there will be a tournament and a game mode for a limited time that fans will surely appreciate.

Also let’s not lose sight of that Aloy now you can team up with Lara Croft, creating a dream combination that can only be found in Fortnite and that, surely, it will become a kind of alignment that we will see a lot in the duos, trios or squads of the Battle Royale.

How to get Aloy in Fortnite

Before entering the topic of how to get to Aloy on Fortnite, we are going to tell you everything that comes with the protagonist of Horizon zero dawn. First of all, we have a loading screen, a heart emote, the Raptor glider, a Spear pickaxe, a Fire Tank retro backpack, and the Shieldweaver paper.

It is worth that all the items are available through a bundle that you can buy through the store Fortnite. Whoever has Aloy and plays the Battle Royale of Epic games On PS5, you can unlock the Banuk Ice Huntress outfit from Horizon Zero Dawn.

On the other hand, the Aloy Cup will take place on PS4 and PS5 this April 14. If you play you will be able to get the bundle of Horizon zero dawn. This will be a duo tournament and only the best teams from each region will be able to unlock this pack, just before it hits the Item Shop.

The interesting thing about this tournament is that the teams that make eliminations with arc will have additional points. There will be 10 games for 3 hours. The competition will get very good and it will be an option to level up or improve your techniques.

Then, starting on April 16, there will be a new temporary mode for Fortnite called Aloy and Lara where you can only play with them. It will only have the arc of the protagonist of Horizon and the pistols of the protagonist of tomb Raider. This ‘event’ will be from April 16 to 18.

