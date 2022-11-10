One of the most prestigious studios in the East and West, it is undoubtedly Studio Ghibli who built his prestige slowly but concisely, on the other hand lucasfilm is recognized for bringing very important projects of StarWars. The impressive thing is that they will collaborate on a mysterious project.

Based on the fact that both houses of study are very popular and their projects are interesting, it is surprising that through the Twitter account of lucasfilm an official wink has been made to a collaboration between these.

Nevertheless, there is no kind of detail, the publication only shows the face of both studies.

However, inferences can be made, starting from the usual content they develop. We know that currently Studio Ghibli working on a feature film titled How do you live? Because of this, it is we also do not know what dates will be proposed for this collaborative project.

On the other hand, we have to remember that the universe of lucasfilm not limited to starwarsalso has the saga Indiana Jones, among other smaller projects. So we can only make guesses about it.

Either way, a project between Studio Ghibli and the house of starwars it will be surprising, regardless of the theme, characters or format in which it is projected.

The studies

Studio Ghibli

It was founded on June 15, 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki, Isao Takahata, Yasuyoshi Tokuma.

He develops animated films with protagonists —mostly female— who have a free and deconstructed personality. It also explores themes of the devastation of the world, romance and the figure of children in society.

lucasfilm

For its part, lucasfilm was founded by George Lucas in 1971 —belongs to Disney Company—. He is mostly known because he develops the projects of StarWars.

