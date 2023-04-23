A single person capable of collecting over 200 classic cars, to be precise 230 vintage cars which, inside a barn in the Netherlands, represent perhaps the largest find of vintage models ever made in history, at least as regards the Europe. It took Mr. Palmen 40 years, this is the name of the Dutch man who brought together Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Lancia and other jewels of the past under one roof.

The collection for sale

A collection that could soon change hands given that Mr. Palmen has decided to auction off the cars he has accumulated over almost his entire life, relying on a specialized online auction house. On The Classic Car Auctions website you can therefore admire part of the vast list of cars that have been kept in their original state, without modifications and pampered under one roof. Over time, the same owner has carried out the necessary repairs and periodically started the engines to avoid irreparable damage.

Passion for Ferrari and Italian cars

The collection was kept in a church and in two dry but dusty warehouses, thus also managing to maintain an ideal condition for her jewels. As we learn from the description published on the specialized site, Mr. Palmen was showing the collection to someone, so very few people knew about its existence. The man was especially fond of Italian cars such as Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Maserati and Ferrari. A Lancia B20 was the first car purchased by the Dutch collector.

Space also for different goodies

Alongside the Italians there are also lesser-known cars, such as the French Facel Vega or several examples of German brands such as BMW, Mercedes and NSU. British car manufacturers are also well represented with Jaguar, Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce while American classics include Chevrolet, Cadillac and Ford. The collection also includes Tatra, Monica, Moretti, Matra, Alvis, Imperia and Villard. Due to the collector’s age and some personal reasons, the collection is poised to shake off the dust and change owners in the coming weeks, with bidding opening in May.