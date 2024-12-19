REVIEW OF:
BARCELONA
Second chapter – longer and more intense than the previous one at CA2M – of this fundamental young sculptor, now in Barcelona
The exhibition ‘Dream Bird Machine’, in the MACBA, celebrates the career of Teresa Solar Abboud, presenting a tour that mixes the spectacular with the intimate. Curated by Tania Pardo and Claudia Segura, This sample is the second chapter of…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Dream #bird #machine #MACBA #times #charm #Teresa #Solar #Abboud
Leave a Reply