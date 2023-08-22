Home page World

According to National Geographic Travel, Jávea’s Granadella Bay is one of the 25 most beautiful beaches in Spain. © Angel García

The travel magazine National Geographic Travel has chosen the 25 most beautiful beaches in Spain. Some of these playas are located on the Costa Blanca, Costa Cálida and in Andalusia.

Alicante – Spain has a proud 7,905 kilometers of coastline, which is washed by the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic and thus has countless beaches and bays. Depending on the area, each beach has its own characteristics. This is what makes Spain’s beaches and bays so unique and diverse. So it’s no wonder that a number of beaches keep filling the pages of well-known travel magazines. Recently introduced National Geographic Travel the 25 most beautiful beaches in Spain before. Some of these are located on the Costa Blanca, Costa Cálida and in Andalusia.

The most beautiful beaches in Spain: Cala Granadella on the Costa Blanca

On a Jávea’s Granadella Bay should not be missing from the list of Spain’s most beautiful beaches. The beautifully situated beach on the Costa Blanca ranks 7th in the National Geographic Travel Ranking 2023. The bay, which is only 160 meters long, is mainly covered with pebbles, a few meters further out in the sea there are sections with sand and Posidonia seagrass areas. Latter, also known as neptune grass, are a sign of good water quality. The water is mostly turquoise-blue and crystal clear, making this cala ideal for snorkeling and diving. But excursions by kayak along the spectacular coast with its cliffs or hikes in the pretty nature area above the beach are also recommended, reports costanachrichten.com.

From the center of Jávea it is a 15 to 20 minute drive to Granadella Bay. The journey is worth it. Via scenic, somewhat winding roads we head in the direction of Cabo de la Nao (Valencian: Cap de la Nau) until Granadella Bay is also signposted. Note: There are only a few parking spaces and that Parking is chargeable. This can change again in the off-season. Granadella Bay even has its own website calagranella.com with a lot of interesting information, but only in Spanish.

Beach day on the island: Playa de Tabarca among Spain’s most beautiful playas

Even ahead of Jávea’s Granadella Bay, namely in 6th place, the magazine places another beach on the Costa Blanca as one of the 25 most beautiful in Spain: Playa de Tabarca on the island of the same name in front of Santa Pola. Isla de Tabarca is only 2 kilometers long and 400 meters wide and is the only inhabited island in the Region of Valencia. From Santa Pola, the nearest port, the boat trip to the island takes about 25 minutes, and boats also go across to the island from Alicante, Benidorm or Torrevieja. Once on Tabarca, it is worth strolling through the village, a walled settlement with a rich cultural heritage.

Playa Tabarca is the 6th most beautiful Spanish playa in the National Geographic Travel ranking. © Picasa 2.0 – Wikimedia

Playa de Tabarca, also called Platja de l’Illa or Playa Central, is the most visited beach on the island. It has several restaurants where you can enjoy a variety of regional cuisine – the Caldereta fish stew is particularly popular here. In summer, however, the beach and the entire island are often overcrowded, a visit in the off-season is much quieter. The water in front of Tabarca is crystal clear, the rocky bottom with great abundance of fish and meadows of neptune grass Paradise for snorkelers and divers. Thus, more than 30 years of nature conservation seem to have paid off, because in 1986 the waters off the island of Tabarca were declared a marine reserve.

Spain’s dream beaches: Playa Carolina on the Costa Cálida

The Playa Carolina was ranked 16th out of the 25 most beautiful beaches in Spain by National Geographic Travel this year. The beach is part of a group of coves, in Spanish calas, known as Cuatro Calas, located in the municipality of Águilas, in the Murcia region of the Costa Cálida. Strictly speaking, the Cuatro Calas are the bays of Calarreona, la Higuerica, Carolina and Cocedores – the latter is already in the province of Almería – which are protected and belong to the European nature reserve Red Natura 2000.

Characteristic of the “Four Bays” is that over the years erosion and volcanoes have created a unique landscape with interesting geological structures, some of which lead to curious yellowish formations and to the occurrence of fossil marine vertebrates. Playa Carolina has fine sand and clear turquoise water. This feature and its “celebrity” mean that the beach is very crowded in summer. For those who want it quieter but don’t want to do without nature, there is more hidden beaches in Murciawhich are among the last natural paradises on the Spanish coast.

Unique and beautiful: Playa de los Genoveses on Cabo de Gata among Spain’s dream beaches

Playa de los Genoveses, just off the village of San José, in the Cabo de Gata Natural Park in the province of Almería, Andalucia, has been described by National Geographic Travel as “a cinematic cove of unique beauty that Scene of numerous films The beach made it to 10th place in the ranking of the 25 most beautiful beaches in Spain. In fact, the beach served as a backdrop for well-known film classics such as “Lawrence of Arabia” with Peter O’Toole or “The Wind and the Lion” with Sean Connery . By the way: Near the Playa de los Genoveses beach is the equally famous Playa de Mónsul beach, which has also been the scene of films and commercials such as “Indiana Jones Last Crusade”.

The Playa de los Genoveses at Cabo de Gata is popular with bathers because of its natural state. © David Revenga

Playa de los Genoveses is a wide beach, just over a kilometer long, with small dunes and typical vegetation such as pitas, agaves or prickly pears. In the northern area there is even a small, shady forest. The sand is fine, the water is mostly clear and the entrance to the sea is shallow. During the summer months, the Andalusian beach gets very busy, so it’s best to get there early. Attention, when the wind blows from the east, Playa de los Genoveses is less suitable for swimming, but more for those who practice sports such as windsurfing, kite surfing or surfing. The beach can be reached on foot via various paths. Otherwise there is a paid car park about 500 meters from the shore.

Insider tip on the Atlantic: Two beaches on the coast of Huelva among Spain’s most beautiful playas

While the beaches on the Spanish Mediterranean coast are populated by tourists in summer and there is hardly a quiet place to be found, the Beaches on the Atlantic coast of Huelva in Andalusia still an insider tip, at least for foreign tourists. Two of these Playas made it into the National Geographic Travel ranking of the 25 most beautiful beaches in Spain: Playa de Matalascañas at number 8 and Cuesta Maneli at number 24.

The trademark of Playa de Matalascañas in the Doñana National Park, the “sunken” watchtower from the time of Felipe II. © Turismo de Huelva/Diputación

Playa de Matalascañas is 5.5 kilometers long and borders the Doñana National Park. Its trademark is the remains of an old 16th-century watchtower, half submerged in the sea looking like a strangely shaped rock. With its length – Playa de Matalascañas is one of the longest beaches on the Costa de la Luz – the beach is particularly popular with families, the proximity to the national park, the dunes and the wild beauty of the Atlantic make this beach one of the most beautiful in Spain.

The wooden walkway protects the dunes and leads to the natural beach of Cuesta Maneli. © Junta de Andalucia

An unspoilt natural beauty surrounded by pine trees, dunes and cliffs is the Cuesta Maneli between Matalascañas and Mazagón. she lies in Donana National Park on the spectacular Acantilado del Asperillo cliffs, a unique collection of fossil dunes that cover twelve hectares of the Andalusian Atlantic coast. From the car park, visitors can take a wooden walkway across the dunes to a lookout point. From here it goes down a few steps to the actual beach, which is 80 meters wide and over a kilometer long. The one kilometer long walk is rewarded with untouched nature, without any beach loungers or foot showers. The beach is also popular with nudists.