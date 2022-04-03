He starts suffering a break, comes back and finishes in two sets 7-5 6-4 against Ruud. Now Carlos is # 11, ahead of the Italian

Carlos Alcaraz is champion in Miami, hits the first Masters 1000 of his career at the age of 18, overtakes Jannik Sinner and finishes at the door of the top 10, number 11. The Spaniard overcame another rookie 7-5 6-4 in a Masters 1000 final, Casper Ruud, who wanted to take revenge for that burning defeat in two sets suffered last year in the quarterfinals of Marbella at the first crossing with the terrible boy.

For Carlitos, his “creator” Juan Carlos Ferrero arrived in Miami yesterday, returning to Spain from Indian Wells following the death of his father. He wanted to be there, Juanky, for the first time by 1000 points of his protégé and he gave him the best gift. He talks about the hug, in tears between the two after the match point. See also The majority of the owners would approve the disaffiliation of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro

The match – The match starts badly for the 18-year-old in the first final of a Masters 1000. He loses his serve in the second game and is 3-0 down and then 4-1 having a counterbreak ball canceled. But at 4-2 the Spaniard once again has the chance to close the gap and does so, taking 4-3, then 4-4. At 6-5 it is necessary to stay in the set Alcaraz who probably feels a little tension and starts with a double fault but immediately recovers with a smash, then rises 30-15 with an incredible passer-by in extension that annihilates the Norwegian. Ruud manages to reach 30-30, misses a backhand pass by a few centimeters and Carlitos, with the third ace of the game, seals the 5-5.

The grand finale – Alcaraz gives magic to the public crazy about him, Ruud enjoys it a little less and the Spaniard has two break points to extend 6-5. A wide forehand from Ruud allows the teenager to go serve for the first set. The serve and volley gives satisfaction to Alcaraz who has two set points but fails the first, while the Norwegian intercepts a bump and cancels the second with a passer-by. Not only that, but with another forehand error, the Spaniard concedes the counterbreak to the solid Casper. Carlitos is shaken, who then closes the first set 7-5. The second opens badly for the Norwegian to whom the forehand begins to tease. He has to defend himself three times from the chance of a break by the Spaniard who closes on the third occasion with a lob. Alcaraz confirms the advantage which then becomes dangerous even in the third game where he doubles the advantage for the 3-0. Ruud tries to react and in the fourth game on Carlos’ serve he climbs 40-0. The teenager comes back 40-40, cancels a third and fourth break point. He makes and undoes the Spaniard and in the end Ruud manages to recover one of the two breaks. At 3-2 Ruud calls the physio at the change of court for a discomfort in his left hip. He always keeps the bar but in the end the boy closes 7-5 6-4. See also Luis Díaz: praise and the challenge that Jurgen Klopp gave him

April 3 – 9.10pm

