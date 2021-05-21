Although border closures and declining international flights make it difficult to currently plan a trip abroad, it is always possible to think about where we would like to go.

Between hills, olive trees and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean, four villas with film architecture and landscapes, located in Italy invite you to dream.

They are part of My Private Villas -which in Argentina are represented by The Trust Collection (thetrustcollection.com) – which functions as a private club and guarantees a wide variety of customized services.

In addition, each villa has its own staff and a “villa manager” who makes sure that everything goes according to the needs of each guest.

1. Masseria Il Trullino (Apulia)



Masseria Il Trullino, dream villas in Italy. Photo thetrustcollection

It’s about a oasis of tranquility in the middle of a hundred-year-old olive grove. The terrace of the rustic and elegant house is the preferred place to watch the sunset over the olive groves.

The property is located in the region of Puglia Salento, the southernmost part of the heel of Italy. The coasts of Gallipoli and Otranto, sophisticated Lecce and the exclusive Leuca region are the nearby places to go exploring.

With 5 rooms, the house is equipped to receive 10 guests. It has a main building and a separate service building or designed for adolescents and was built with traditional stonework techniques.

It has a single story, U-shape, vaulted ceilings and all bedrooms have access to an internal patio.

Masseria Il Trullino, an oasis of tranquility. Photo thetrustcollection

The outdoor facilities are extensive and include a climatized pool with shower, a cooking area and a dining room.

How much: per week the property has a value of 4,500 euros. The heating of the pool is charged separately. The price includes a welcome basket, basic supplies and cleaning 3 times a week.

2. Villa Capospartivento (Sardinia)

This famous building is located in one of the virgin areas of Sardinia. The house is built on top of rocky terrain overlooking the sea.

Forbes magazine called the area one of the “25 sexiest beaches of the world”.

Villa Capospartivento is located on a cliff overlooking the sea. Photo The Trust Collection.

Villa Capospartivento is made entirely of granite by King Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia in 1856 and was renovated to meet the highest ethical and design standards.

Use fonts from clean energy (solar panels and photovoltaic systems).

The construction screams summer and luxury. It has a swimming pool, jacuzzi, dining room and terrace. In the backyard, there is a Mediterranean garden with centenary olive trees, native bushes and eight gazebos.

Inside, it has 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. The rent includes chef service and waiter, in addition to cleaning.

Villa Capospartivento is a luxury mansion prepared to receive 12 people. Photo The Trust Collection.

How much: per week has a value of 19,500 euros (plus 10% VAT).

3. Villa Aranjaya (Sicily)

In the heart of the San Giorgio Estate, this villa of 10 bedrooms offers images of the countryside of Catania. From the patio or the windows you can appreciate the landscape starring Mount Etna and the surrounding valleys.

Villa Aranjaya is in Catania, Sicily. Photo The Trust Collection.

The house is characterized by its old and elegant style. The rooms are decorated with vintage furniture, family portraits and Sicilian porcelain.

The entertainment is guaranteed in Villa Aranjaya. It has a swimming pool, movie screen, tennis and table tennis court, yoga and cooking classes, bicycles, personal trainer and a massage service can be requested.

A Chef Renowned is in charge of making all the dishes during the visitors’ stay. To maintain the strict protocol of serving organic foods, guests cannot bring their own products.

Villa Aranjaya offers views of Mount Etna. Photo The Trust Collection.

All ingredients are extracted from the orchard of the village or selected by the chef.

How much: 19,500 euros per week for 20 people. Groups of up to 16 people can have a reduced rate.

4. Villa Astor (Amalfi Coast)

This house boasts opulence. It was built on Roman ruins by the United States Ambassador, William Waldorf Astor, in the 19th century.

Villa Astor has exclusive access to the beach. Photo The Trust Collection.

Its location, on top of a cliff on the coast of Sorrento makes it part of an impressive landscape between the Mediterranean Sea and Vesuvius.

More than 1,100 square meters spread over three levelsIt is a true museum with a collection of no less than 145 items of cultural and historical importance.

The interior has marble floors and columns, an elegant library, two living rooms and a music room with a piano. Each of the 6 bedrooms has its own private balcony.

Villa Astor is decorated with pieces of cultural importance that make it a museum. Photo The Trust Collection.

There is a gym and a massage room. Outside is the pool, a terrace, dining room and external living room, and sector for events.

How much: per week has a value of 147,000 euros. Includes 12 guests and up to 4 additional guests.