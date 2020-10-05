Odisha: India successfully test-fired its indigenously built supersonic missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) from a test range in the coastal region of Odisha. Defense sources said that APJ Abdul Kalam Island, which was known as Wheeler Island, was tested at 11.45 am and all targets were easily achieved.

A statement said that this launch and demonstration is important in establishing anti-submarine warfare capabilities. A DRDO official said that Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO scientists for this success.

Rajnath Singh’s tweet states that – “DRDO has successfully tested a supersonic missile aided flight of torpedoes, SMART. It will be a major technology breakthrough for stand-off capability in anti-submarine warfare. I am looking forward to this important achievement by DRDO. And congratulate other stakeholders. “

The SMART is a supersonic anti-ship missile with a payload in the form of a medium-weight torpedo, as well as a supersonic anti-submarine missile.