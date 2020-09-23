Highlights: DRDO achieves another achievement, test of anti tank guided missile successful

Fire from ‘Arjun’ tank, blasted target 3 km away

Missile to heat warhead to reactive armor

Test in KK range of Ahmednagar, here is the school of Armored Corps

Defense Minister Rajnath said, DRDO is trying to reduce dependence on imports

new Delhi

India is testing new weapons daily amid tension on the China border. The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) conducted two special tests on Tuesday. First, ABHYAS had a successful flight test. Then a test of laser-guided anti-tank guided missile (AGTM) was fired from MBT Arjun tank. The missile struck the target exactly 3 kilometers away and destroyed it. The test of AGTM took place in the KK range of Armored Corps Center and School (ACC & S) in Ahmednagar. The Defense Minister congratulated the entire DRDO team on this achievement.

Rajnath Singh praised DRDO Scientists

The missile is built under DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) canon launched missile development program. Currently, it has been launched from Arjun Tank. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO on the successful test of ATGM. He said, “India is proud of Team DRDO which is continuously working to reduce import dependency in future.”

What is special about DRDO’s ATGM?

ATGM can be launched from several platforms. The ‘Arjun’ tank has been used for the test.

Heat (High Speed ​​Expandable Aerial Target) blows Explosive Reactive Armor (ERA) protected vehicles through the warhead.

This missile will be able to disarm from modern tanks to future tanks as well.

The head of the missile is such that it gives the ability to engage the moving target.

Helicopters flying at low altitude can also be stacked via ATGM.



India already has a guided missile like ‘Nag’. She is currently released from the NAMICA Missile Carrier. The ‘Nag’ missile can target large tanks in any weather. It also has infrared that locks the target before launch. This missile suddenly rises up and then quickly turns on the angle and goes towards its target.



What is special about ‘practice’ missile vehicle?

DRDO had on Tuesday conducted a test of ‘practice’ high speed expandable aerial target (HEAT) in Balasore. Earlier in May 2019, its successful test has been done. This missile vehicle can fly at an altitude of 5 kilometers. Its speed is half the speed of voice. It has 2G capacity and can operate for 30 minutes. It is capable of taking fully autonomous flights.