new Delhi: Indian scientists have achieved a great success in defense sector today. DRDO has successfully tested HSTDV ie Hyper Technology Demonstrator Vehicle. With this test, India became the fourth country after America, Russia and China to have this technology.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh today shared his information and congratulated the scientists of DRDO. Along with this, he said that DRDO is engaged in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of self-reliant India.

DRDO has successfully tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle using an indigenously developed Scramjet Propulsion System. With this success, all important technologies are now set up to progress to the next stage.

He further wrote, "I congratulate DRDO for this great achievement which is in the direction of realizing PM Modi's dream of self-reliant India. I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement. India is proud of them.

The first test of this technique was done by India in 2019 as well. This technology will be used to build hypersonic cruise missiles and launch satelline at a very low cost.