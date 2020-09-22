India successfully test-fired in Balasore, Odisha. The practice flight flight was conducted on Tuesday. During this time it was tracked with a variety of radar and electro optic systems. Sources said that the drone has successfully proved its performance in fully autonomous waypoint navigation mode. The exercise was conducted by the DRDO (Defense Research and Development Organization) from the Integrated Test Region (ITR) near Chandipur. Two demonstration vehicles were also successfully tested during the trial. DRDO sources said that these vehicles will be used as targets for evaluation of various missile systems. He explained that the exercise has been designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) of DRDO.

What is ‘practice’?

‘Practice’ is a high-speed expandable aerial target (HEAT), developed in ADE. According to the DRDO, it gives weapons systems a realistic threat for testing, with the help of which various missiles or airborne weapons can be tested. The practice combat drones are designed for autonomous flight with the help of autopilot. On Tuesday, it was launched using twin underslung boosters. It was powered by a small gas turbine engine. Flight Guidance Computer (FCC) as well as Inertial Navigation System (INS) have been installed for guidance and control. The vehicle is programmed for fully autonomous flight. This air vehicle has been tested using a laptop based ground control system (GCS).

Defense Minister congratulated

It was reported that during the test ‘practice’ required a height of 5 km, speed of 0.5 mak, stability of 30 minutes and 2G turn capacity, which he successfully achieved. The Defense Minister congratulated the DRDO on this successful test of the vehicle. He tweeted that with the successful flight test of the practice, DRDO has achieved a milestone today. It can be used as a target in the evaluation of many missiles. He has congratulated the DRDO and all the partners who built it.