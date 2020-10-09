new Delhi: The country’s missile stock has increased further. The Defense Research Development Organization (DRDO) today successfully tested the anti-radiation missile ‘Rudram’. The missile ‘Rudram’ has been tested with the help of Sukhoi fighter aircraft. This indigenous missile can capture any kind of signal or radiation and can destroy it by bringing it on its radar.

Four days ago the DRDO successfully tested an anti-submarine weapon system. The supersonic missile-assisted release of the torpedo (SMART) was successfully flight tested off the coast of Odisha at 11:45 am on 5 October. All mission objectives, including the missile’s range and altitude flight, torpedo release and velocity reduction mechanism (VRM) were perfect.