Highlights: Scientist working in DRDO, Delhi, Kidnap from Noida massage parlor

A massage parlor in the city center of Setra 35 arrived for the massage.

After kidnapping, extortion was demanded from family

Police recovered Scientist late at night, three including two women were arrested

Noida

Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) Scientist posted in Delhi was kidnapped while massaging. The accused demanded a ransom in order to release them. The case is from Noida in Uttar Pradesh. On getting information about Scientist’s death, there was a stir among the family members. Information was given to the Police Sector-49 police station in a hurry.

The scientist was recovered from Sector-35 on Sunday after a lot of hard work from Police Commissioner Alok Singh to all the police officers. Police has arrested three people, including two women.

According to the police, the scientist working in the DRDO lives with the family at Supertech Cape Town Society. He is posted at DRDO office in Delhi.



Mobile and cash also looted

On Saturday evening, he was searching the massage parlor on the Internet. Shortly thereafter, he reached Sector-35 City Center. Three people, including two women, were beaten up and kidnapped by robbing the mobile and cash from the scientist. Late on Sunday, the accused called the scientist’s phone and demanded a ransom.

Late night arrest

The scientist’s wife immediately complained to the police station Sector-49. All the officers, from the police commissioner, started searching for the scientist. Late in the evening, a team of police traced and arrested the accused from Sector-35.

All three accused in police custody

ADCP Rannvijay Singh said that the scientist has been rescued safely. The three accused who kidnapped him have been arrested. The accused are being questioned by the police.