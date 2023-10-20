J-POP Manga announces the arrival of a new manga series, the revisitation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula which bears the signature of Shin’ichi Sakamotoacclaimed author of The Climber and Innocent. It’s about #DRCL midnight childrenof which the first volume will be available, in regular and variant versions, from the next one October 31st in all bookstores and comic shops in Italy.

If you want to find out more details about this new series, we leave you with the press release released by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga presents #DRCL midnight children by Shin’ichi Sakamoto

From the author of The Climber and Innocent an incredible and modern retelling of Bram Stoker’s Dracula

“He is the nonconformist par excellence who arrived from a distant Eastern country in search of a new homeland. No one will realize when he appeared. And by the time that happens we will have already been overwhelmed.”

Milan, 20 October 2023 — The air grows cold and foggy in Whitby harbor as the ship Demeter approaches the dock. On board only corpses and a mysterious black dog… The most famous pages of horror literature come to life in the splendid and highly detailed tables of sensei Shin’ichi Sakamoto!

The long-awaited retelling of the story of the famous vampire created by Bram Stoker, Dracula, arrives in Italy for J-POP Manga, by the acclaimed author of The Climber and Innocent. The first volume of #DRCL midnight children will be in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting on Halloween, Tuesday 31 October!

The only student at her school, Mina Murray is tormented by her male classmates, who envy her ability in studying and catch wrestling. Luckily, she can count on some deep friendships, like Lucy’s, although during the day, when she wears Luke’s shoes, even she ignores her. However, Mina and her companions are about to unite in facing a common adversary, a dangerous and fascinating enemy who comes from distant lands in Eastern Europe…

The first volume of #DRCL midnight children by Shin’ichi Sakamoto will be available in a double version, regular and variant.

The limited edition variant version will have a reversible jacket featuring the original cover image on one side and an exclusive drawing created specifically for the J-POP Manga edition of the volume by the internationally renowned Italian artist Simone on the other Di Meo.

#DRCL midnight children 01 will be available in regular and variant versions in the J-POP Manga Pavilion and at the Edizioni BD stand during Lucca Comics & Games 2023.

Instead, it will arrive in bookstores, comic shops and all online stores starting from October 31st!