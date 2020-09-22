The Congolese opponent warns against the proliferation of armed groups which act with impunity.

Opponent Martin Fayulu, who still claims victory in the presidential election of December 2018, takes stock of the situation “alarming” east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a region torn by violence for nearly 30 years. Why are armed conflicts endless? Who benefits from this instability? Why is the UN unable to protect civilians? Franceinfo Afrique asked him these questions.

Franceinfo Africa: Dr Mukwege, Nobel Peace Prize winner, was recently threatened with death for denouncing the continuing massacres of civilians in South Kivu in the east of the country. Is the situation particularly worrying?

Martin Fayulu: the situation is very alarming. It is only getting worse. All eastern provinces – North Kivu, South Kivu, Ituri, Tanganyka – are invaded by militias whose number continues to increase. Today there are more than 140 armed groups that traffic, attack and kill with impunity. The inhabitants live in fear. In Goma, for example, there were 17 assassinations last week without counting the kidnappings which have not stopped for two years. An independent and sovereign country that claims to have institutions cannot experience what the DRC is experiencing today.

Violence has continued for more than 25 years in the East. Why ? Is it endless?

For more than a quarter of a century, there has been an attempt to exterminate part of the Congolese people in the east of the country. There is an involvement of foreign armies – Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi –, those of neighboring countries. Their harmful role in the destabilization of the East has been denounced. Human rights organizations have stepped up calls to warn against the continuation of violence and abuses. Everything is visible, everything is known, but nothing is done to stop this cycle. What does the police ? What is the army doing? Why are we killing despite the presence of UN forces? We are entitled to ask all these questions.

Do you think that MONUSCO (United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC) is not fulfilling its role?

We see that civilians are not protected. We kill every day in the East. Monusco (over 17 000 men) must tell us why civilians are not protected, how we continue to kill in the presence of UN forces. Their mission allows them to intervene to protect civilians and stabilize the situation, but the results are well below what is expected. At the same time, their presence prevents more abuses and if there are abuses, they are witnesses and could tell us the truth.

In 2010, the United Nations published a comprehensive report on crimes committed in the East between 1993 and 2003. What has happened since?

The Mapping report of the UN is a very good thing. It made it possible to identify atrocities, massacres, rapes, crimes some of which can be qualified as war crimes. But as Dr Mukwege said, that report is molding in a desk drawer in New York. We have to take it out, resuscitate it and continue to investigate. We ask, like Dr. Mukwege, the creation of a special international tribunal for the DRC in order to examine all these actions, to know who are the perpetrators and the instigators. There can be no reparation without truth and justice. The lives of the Congolese matter and there is a lot of suffering. Families have been decimated, justice must be served. As long as we remain in denial of justice and impunity, we will not be able to have peace and good relations with neighboring countries.

Eastern DRC is particularly rich in mines (coltan, cobalt, diamonds, gold, copper, etc.). Could instability be linked to the control of mineral resources?

The situation is only getting worse. There is a proliferation of armed groups. Who finances them ? Are the militiamen helped because there are mines ? Are people organizing to protect these militiamen, to maintain this instability so that they themselves get rich? ? What are the elements that keep this whole region unstable today ? We have to ask ourselves all these questions. Armed groups are born every day, they are not worried, they have weapons, they are getting richer and making millions of dollars. It creates emulators so others also come to help themselves.

The riches of the Congo do not benefit the Congolese. Why ?

The DRC has been privatized and it is the clans who benefit from it. The country does not benefit from all these riches. There is a flagrant lack of transparency and corruption that plagues the country in all areas. Why should the DRC knock on the door of the IMF or the World Bank to ask for help when we can produce wealth and generate billions of dollars. The problem is that there are no real institutions, no leadership or a program. If we had real institutions and a clear vision for the country, the life of the Congolese would change, big industries could benefit from it and many Africans could also come and work here.

With this gloomy state of affairs, can a young 20-year-old Congolese still have confidence in the future of his country?

The Congolese demanded change and there was no alternation during the elections at the end of 2018, contrary to what people are trying to make us believe. Mr. Tshisekedi usurped the power of the people and today it is Mr. Kabila who runs the country. In this context, young people have no prospect and it is very serious. This is why I am calling for a national meeting bringing together all the stakeholders to put in place reforms, to make the Peace of the Braves. Otherwise, the Congo and the Congolese will still suffer. You have to go very quickly. We cannot wait until 2023 for new elections. Corruption must be avoided like the Covid-19, otherwise the country will no longer exist.