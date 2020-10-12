For more than twenty years, Hema and Lendu have been fighting each other. The conflict between the two communities has suddenly rekindled in recent months. It has already claimed hundreds of lives.

It is an endless cycle of violence that shakes the Ituri region in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. According to Unicef, 91 children were killed, 27 were mutilated and 13 were victims of sexual violence between January and June 2020. In a press release published on October 6, 2020, the UN organization specifies that “Nearly 18 health facilities have been looted or destroyed, while attacks on more than 60 schools have left around 45,000 children out of classrooms.“

As thousands of children are threatened by violence in DR’s Ituri province #Congo, insecurity and insufficient funds weaken humanitarian efforts on the ground.https://t.co/VyLgaUeSQU – UNICEF in DRC (@UNICEFDRC) October 6, 2020

According to the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW), 444 civilians were killed in Ituri between March and June 2020. As a result of this insecurity, 200,000 people fled the region. The International Crisis Group He established the number of deaths at a thousand since the end of 2017 and the resumption of violence. The number of displaced people is around half a million.

At the heart of this violence, a secular opposition between two ethnic groups: the Hema and the Lendu. The two communities compete for access to land, essential in this rural region, and more broadly to mineral wealth such as gold.

It is also a struggle for political power. During colonial times, the Belgian authorities largely favored the Hema to the detriment of the Lendu, which forged strong resentment within this community. For the first time, between 1999 and 2003, deadly clashes between the two groups. When peace returned, Kinshasa then attempted a policy of intercommunity power sharing. But the root of the problem is by no means resolved and the militias are not dismantled.

At the end of 2017, the cycle of violence started up again. Militias made up of Lendu youths attack members of the Hema community. More and more reckless, these militias then target the positions of the regular army and the police. The military operation launched to regain control only widened the conflict, which therefore affected other communities.

An association of Lendu militias, Codeco, claims responsibility for these attacks. Their leader, Justin Ngudjolo, claims to be at the head of a force of 2,350 armed men holed up in the forest. Its credo remains the reappropriation of land which would have been despoiled by the Hema and the refusal to see foreigners exploit local resources.

Ituri is rich in precious metals like gold. A resource at the heart of the conflict that is tearing the Lendu and Hema communities apart. (JOHN WESSELS / AFP)

Once again, the intervention of the regular army will only scatter the militias by eliminating Ngudjolo. Now, without a unifying engine, they are multiplying murderous actions, each claiming the leadership of Codeco. The situation is also complicated by the porosity between Ituri and neighboring North Kivu. The latter “exporting” its own conflict to Ituri province through massive migrations of its population. An arrival badly supported both on the Lendu and Hema side.

DRC – Ituri: At least 8 civilians killed by unknown people in Irumu the night of Tuesday to Wednesday October 7 in the village Bwanasura-Bekembela located 45km west of Bwanasura center in the Bandavilemba group, Walese Vonkutu chiefdom in Ituri. https://t.co/B34sfzDhwo – AfricaTopTweets (@AfricaTopTweet) October 8, 2020

In the end, many wonder about the meaning of these attacks. Some deny the interethnic conflict, evoke “lost bands”, which would settle personal accounts. Others see in it the desire to put the region to fire and blood to seize its wealth.

For the time being, according to observers, the communities victims of these attacks have not formed militias. They hope for a negotiated peace and count on the central power of Kinshasa to put an end to the violence. But their patience seems to be reaching its limits. Thus a structure called G5 which brings together five communities of the territories of Djugu and Irumu recently denounced the ability of the military and police to protect their own. Since September 20, they have 59 people killed and 23 others missing among their members.