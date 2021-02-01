Geoffroy Heimlich and his team want to save a little-known heritage and discover its secrets.

The Lovo massif is located in the north of the ancient kingdom of Kongo. It extends over 430 km ² where stand hundreds of limestone massifs pierced by numerous caves and rock shelters. After more than ten years of archaeological research, Geoffrey heimlich and his team, by crossing ethnological, historical, archaeological and mythological points of view, want to highlight research on African heritage, rock art, an important part of Kongo culture. Like historical sources or oral traditions, this work can provide historians with first-rate documentation and help reconstruct Africa’s past.

Doctor in history and archeology, Geoffroy Heimlich is associate researcher at the Institute of African Worlds (IMAF) and in the local heritage, environment and globalization laboratory (PALOC), in Paris, as well as in Rock Art Research Institute from the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg. He is now co-responsible with Clement Mambu Nsangathi of the Franco-Congolese mission Lovo, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Produced in close collaboration with Institute of National Museums of Congo, this project has been supported since 2016 by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, and since 2019 by the Ministry of Culture.

“Our work also helps to alert us to the need to classify and preserve these remarkable groups, threatened by industrial exploitation of the massifs. Given the high cultural, historical and natural interest of these sites, the Congolese authorities are considering an initiative to register the Lovo massif on the Unesco World Heritage List (…) Some major rock art sites have already been destroyed. The decorated cave of Mbafu is a sad example. Limestone has been mined there from the 1980s until recently. The industrial exploitation of the massifs should continue, or even accelerate in the coming years.“, Geoffrey Heimlich warns.

A book and one website highlight this work.