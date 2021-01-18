The indictment in France in early January of the former Congolese rebel leader Roger Lumbala raises the hope of ending impunity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This large Central African country was ravaged by two wars (1996-1997 and 1998-2003) more than 20 years ago and violence still rages in the East.

Roger Lumbala, 62, who became a minister and deputy thought he had turned the page of the dark years of the Congo, when he was a warlord, before being overtaken by international justice. Accused of “complicity in crimes against humanity”, he was indicted in Paris as part of an open procedure on the basis of UN Mapping report. Published in October 2010, it lists the most serious crimes committed in the DRC between 1993 and 2003. This first indictment raises a little hope.

“The arrest and indictment of Mr. Roger Lumbala in Paris is an important step for international justice and the fight against impunity from which many alleged Congolese and foreign perpetrators continue to benefit” Dr Denis Mukwege, Congolese gynecologist and Nobel Peace Prize winner In a press release

Dr Denis Mukwege, who treats victims of rape over several generations in eastern Congo, has been calling for justice for years, as has the African Association for Human Rights. She also welcomes this “strong signal” against impunity, but demands even more since Roger Lumbala is considered “small fry”, according to the expression of the president of the African Association of Human Rights (Assadho), Jean-Claude Katende.

“We must hunt down the real sponsors who are today in the Congolese institutions” Jean-Claude Katende, President of the African Association for Human Rights to AFP

Despite the Mapping report which has identified more than 600 human rights violations, including systematic rapes, massacres and killings that can be identified as war crimes or crimes against humanity, no person or group has been seriously judged to date. Congolese military justice has organized a few trials condemning little-known warlords.

The establishment of an international tribunal demanded by many Congolese comes up against the refusal of the neighboring states of the Congo involved in these two wars.

This situation allows armed groups and their instigators to pursue their crimes with impunity in the east of the country, which has never found peace, despite the official end of the war.