Veteran power forward Draymond Green, who posted his 26th professional triple-double on Sunday and led the Golden State Warriors to a 131-119 win over league leaders the Utah Jazz, I declare that “now is when the real competition begins“. Green contributed 11 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, which left him as a true winning bulwark for the Warriors (20-19), who broke a four-game losing streak, the worst so far this season.

“Now it matters what we do“stressed Green, who was always a nightmare for the Jazz in all facets of the game.”This could be a turning point after winning the best team in the League“Green reiterated that the team is ready to fight for a playoff spot when they can count on all the players. Green’s great work made it possible for the contribution of 32 points, including six triples, and nine assists from the All-point guard. Star Stephen Curry was also a winning factor for the Warriors, who are back above par. “All the marks that I achieve with the team are the result of the support I receive from the rest of the teammates and the best thing about this game has been the great victory we achieved against the leader of the League“Curry noted.

Steve Kerr and Quin Snyder speak after the duel

While the Warriors coach, Steve Kerr showed himself “satisfied“with the reaction that the team had After having suffered a streak of four consecutive losses, Jazz coach Quin Snyder praised the great individual work of French center Rudy Gobert, who finished as leader of the Utah team (28-10) by achieving a double-double of 24 points and 28 rebounds, the best mark of his career, but he acknowledged that “the credit went to the Warriors who played a great game“The loss cost the Jazz the last team to reach 10 lost games since the season began.