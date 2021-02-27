The eighth was the charm. Golden State Warriors defeated Charlotte Hornets (130-121) and managed for the first time this season to link three consecutive victories. On the other seven occasions he was able to do so, he failed. And he did it, in addition, with a certain aroma of revenge after the defeat in North Carolina on February 20 by only two points and with the expulsion of Draymond Green.

The power forward took just revenge. He was the most inspired of the Bay franchise and closed the duel with his first triple-double of the season, the 25th of his career (all-time record at Golden State), with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 19 assists! It is the maximum of his career in the NBA and the highest number of passes made by a warrior since Baron Davis was 19 against Memphis Grizzzlies in January 2008. More than 13 years. Nothing bad.

Draymond Green’s performance

“Crumbled the defense”

In the first quarter he already had eight, six of them for kicks by Kelly Oubre, who finished the game with 27. Green was the leader of a team that connected, with 16 passes for his first 17 baskets. “It started well from the beginning. It just crumbled the defense. He’s at the top of his game right now. I think he’s been playing better and better for the last two weeks, ”Steve Kerr said of his role.

“The dressing room is quiet, that’s a good sign. We have won three in a row and nobody is happy. We know we can play better and it is a sign that we believe there is more to come ”, continued the coach, who was able to take advantage of a more successful Curry: he went from 24 points with 33% in field goals against Indiana to 29 with 53% this morning. Welcome back. Charlotte was always at the mercy of the Warriors. Always below the scoreboard, the 24 goals from Rozier and the 22 from LaMelo Ball mattered little. Monk, who came off the bench, reached 25.