Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

In an unexpected surprise, the list of 26 players chosen by Germany coach Joachim Loew to participate in the Euro 2020 championship, which will be held from June 11 to July 11 next year, did not include the name of Julian Draxler, the player of Paris Saint-Germain, although he was not previously excluded from In other words, a gathering of the «Manshafet» team, but participated in all the final stages, whether in the World Cup or the Euro since 2014, and only missed «Euro 2012», although Loew chose at that time on the initial list, before excluding him from the final list.

When Loew was asked about the reasons for this exclusion, he said: I spoke with Draxler and he was disappointed, because he had not been ruled out before, and my relationship with him was good, and he was captain of the national team in the Confederations Cup, and he is a good player, but in the last two or three years he no longer plays regularly with his club, rather He was a substitute in most of the matches, besides, he was injured more than once, which is why I had to rule him out. He added: I admit that the decision was difficult, but it was justified, and I hope that he will find another role in Saint-Germain, allowing him to play a key role, until he returns to the national team again.

Draxler, who renewed his contract with the Parisian club, until 2024, is required to convince Hanzi Flick, the new coach of the “Manshafts”, who will begin his mission after the end of “Euro 2020”, to return him to the “machines”.

Germany will play its three matches in the first round of the Euro 2020 championship, at its stadium in Munich, where it will face France on June 15, then Portugal on June 19, and finally Hungary on the 23rd of the same month.