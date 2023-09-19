The club published pictures of Draxler wearing the No. 7 shirt, after he underwent a medical examination in Doha on Sunday.

Draxler was excluded from the calculations of the Spanish coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Luis Enrique.

The 29-year-old German player will be a strong boost for Al-Ameed, who is suffering greatly in the Qatari League, after losing the three matches he has played so far and conceding 10 goals, and is ranked penultimate.

The club quoted its president, Abdullah Al-Mulla, as saying that it looks forward to the football team “being at its best in the coming period in order to satisfy Al-Ahly fans and return to Al-Ahly’s position on the Qatari football map.”

The club president, who signed Draxler’s contract at Al Thumama Stadium, which hosted matches in the 2022 World Cup, said: “The team losing 3 matches does not mean the end of the season. The season is still long.”

The club also quoted Draxler as saying he was “happy to join the group of stars in the Qatari League,” noting that he did not hesitate to move to Al-Ahly club.

