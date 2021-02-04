Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, at the beginning of her speech to the Forum, expressed her appreciation to His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity for organizing this important forum, stressing that last December, the General Assembly unanimously declared that February 4th is International Day of Brotherhood. This was due to the historic meeting between Pope Francis and the Sheikh of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb in Abu Dhabi on that day in 2019, in order for the Abu Dhabi Document for Human Fraternity to be brought out to the world, and so the UAE is honored that it helped achieve a great global achievement to promote tolerance, peaceful coexistence and human fraternity in the world.

She added that the Human Fraternity Document is a guide for future generations to strengthen the basic values ​​of acceptance of others, openness and empathy with each other, and the principles of the document are able to show the best of us, and in the Emirates we know this because we embraced the principle of acceptance by everyone since our inception as a state, and when we linked seven different emirates Together, in the spirit of union, we have also linked all residents with this spirit, whether their mother tongue is Arabic, or any other language spoken by the more than 200 nationalities that consider the UAE their home.

She said, “We also recognized the role of women, supported it, and instinctively understood that when we enable everyone to contribute actively and strongly, we will achieve the desired accomplishments, and women will play an effective and indispensable role in leading efforts to encourage dialogue, promote reconciliation and confront extremism. Therefore, we welcome the affirmation of the Human Fraternity Document. Protecting women’s rights, and we call on the international community to address the gaps and barriers that prevent women from actively participating in the maintenance of international peace and security. We cannot simply exclude those who can make the world for the better.

His Excellency Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Hamad International Center for Peaceful Coexistence in Bahrain, in his speech to the Virtual Global Forum for Human Fraternity, expressed his pride in participating in this global forum hosted by the UAE, represented by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, stressing that the human conscience is based Its origins are based on the principles of morality and good dealings between human beings, which establish for us the values ​​of tolerance and instill the spirit of peaceful coexistence among people, and the rulers of our countries in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and in the Arabian Gulf have always drawn the most wonderful examples of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and their historical efforts bear witness to the greatest qualities It is “the love of goodness for the other”, as in all the crises and tribulations that afflict humanity, one of the stars of this blessed spot shines to become an actual symbol of brotherhood and human unity.

He added: “Bahrain, like its sister Emirates, has set its sights on human concern, as the attitudes over the centuries testify to the role of our leaders in inculcating the values ​​of tolerance and establishing coexistence as a true reality among the various groups of society, through wise, inherited policies that place a thousand considerations for human dignity and advancement, a citizen who was Or a resident or even transient to this land, and this is evident in the endeavors of our countries and the consensus of our societies in preserving rights and gains and combating all manifestations and forms of racism, extremism and other things that fall under “inhumanity.”

Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said: “The world is witnessing today its most difficult conditions in light of the new Corona pandemic, yet it showed the metal of our political leaders and the cohesion of our societies, and summarized all the meanings of human brotherhood, through the great services and sacrifices our countries provide in all their health and community sectors. And it did not exclude anyone from it, but rather reflected the goodwill of others, in the belief that the destiny of humanity is based on tolerance, coexistence and acceptance of others, and this is what is an example for the various leaderships of the peoples of the world.

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi and a member of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, said that the principles of human brotherhood are deeply rooted in the culture and heritage of the United Arab Emirates, as they represent the legacy of the founding father Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul. The International Day of Human Fraternity for the first time is a reflection of our commitment to peaceful coexistence and tolerance, and that our future generations are the pillar of everything we do, as it is our responsibility to inculcate these values ​​and principles in all their steps and actions, so that they can continue to competently lead the country in the future.

Muhammad Abdul Salam: The Abu Dhabi Document brought the world together

Counselor Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, said in his speech: “We celebrate today with us the world the second anniversary of the signing of the Human Fraternity Document, which passed a difficult road full of obstacles, but the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and Pope Francis The Pope of the Catholic Church under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, they chose to walk this path for the sake of the happiness and peace of humanity. Were it not for the efforts of these leaders, we would not be here today gathered together from different cultures and religions discussing how to spread the values ​​of brotherhood Tolerance and peace in our societies ».

He added: “The celebration of human fraternity in the world today everywhere and from different religions, cultures and ethnicities means that we are facing an opportunity to build a world where peace, love and tolerance prevail, a stronger world in the face of violence, hatred and extremism, a stronger world even in the face of epidemics and disasters, because when we believe that we are all brothers. No matter how different our religions and ethnicities are, then we will be more coherent and steadfast in the face of all difficulties and challenges, and this occasion provides us with a great opportunity to meet, cooperate and build partnerships. We hope that we will all invest it in the good and happiness of all humanity.

Shing Qiu: Welcome area

During his speech to the Global Forum of Human Fraternity, Dr. Cheng S Yu, Deputy Director-General of UNESCO expressed his pride in participating in the forum to address this summit of international human fraternity, stressing that it is an event that comes in a timely manner as important as humanity today is at a crossroads. In its history on this planet, the challenges are not that the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of more than two million people, but it reveals the vulnerabilities of our societies and the intensification of structural inequalities between nations and peoples, at the height of the pandemic 91% of students around the world, or 1.5 billion Learned from attending school, and 11 million girls may not return to school again, and economic, social and sexual inequalities have escalated, and women who often work in unstable or informal sectors bear the brunt of the economic crisis, and discrimination and racism increases, including It fuels hate speech against cultural and religious communities.

Dr. Cheng Yu warned that extremism and violence undermine the culture of coexistence through false interpretations of facts and belief, just as climate change threatens the present and future of the earth, and in facing these challenges, the world has two paths ahead, the first is an insidious path of fear and fragmentation, and the second is a path ruled by Hope and human fraternity. This choice cannot be made unilaterally, but rather everyone must agree – and this is why this forum is so important.

He added that a year ago we took a step in the right direction for the sake of world peace and living together, and here is the value of the Human Fraternity Document, which reminds us of the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding to reduce economic, social, political and environmental problems.

He pointed out that the document promotes a culture of peace so that it turns into a way of life, which is undoubtedly the main idea that lies at the core of UNESCO, where every work of UNESCO is based on the conviction that peace must be based on strengthening dialogue and strengthening brotherhood, and there are many initiatives. Carried out by UNESCO around the world, through which it shows how cooperation and solidarity bring out the best in human creativity, allowing everyone to solve common problems.

He said: Humanity is at a crossroads and we have to choose the path to take, and in this regard, the convictions that underpin our actions are our compass. I believe that by promoting the core values ​​that we share – respect, brotherhood and tolerance – we can chart a path towards a more peaceful and sustainable world, where UNESCO brings together people and countries from all over the world every day, so that they can walk this path together, in a spirit of dialogue and brotherhood.