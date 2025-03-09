Drawing Memory of the Last Peste: Galician Ana Moreiras publishes her journal in confinement comic

Between March 14 and April 26, 2020, 2.7 thousand Gallegos, 48 ​​million Spaniards, remained confined in their homes. A coronavirus then unknown toured the world, and unknown were then some of the measures taken to contain it. There were thousands of dead. “Surrealist” is one of the adjectives that come to Ana Moreiras (Trabada, Lugo, 1976). Not only. “It was also a return to something essential, to a routine similar to that of the people before,” he says in conversation with eldiario.es, “although I am aware that I was a privileged.” She and her partner locked themselves at her house in Lira, a small marine village of Carnota, with views after Cape Fisterra and a small garden. The story of those 50 days is now a comic newspaper, Pause (Aira, 2025, in Galician), who collects his pandemic drawings, honors people’s collective dimension and celebrates something like the need to hug. An intimate and social chronicle at the same time.

“I am a quite lonely person, but during those weeks,” he confesses, “I got to physically notice the need to embrace people.” In one of the pages of Pausecorresponding to the number 23 of the confinement, he tells it in raw. “My parents live in his home in Burela [Lugo, a 250 kilómetros de Lira] With my brother. Dad is with an uric acid attack and Mom continues to suffer a painful Zóster, “he writes,” I don’t know what sense is I going to say, but it happens that while I draw my hands, I have a desire to cry huge. ” The direct family, his partner -the actor Miguel de Lira, next to the one who lived confinement -, friends in cities, the young children of their friends, work colleagues: the strokes of Pauserealistic and with a NAIF point, they are ultimately a small offering to social networks, but to those of flesh and blood. “It’s true. At that time I was more aware of the importance of people and overwhelming for not being able to touch it, ”admits Moreiras.

The book arose when the central government decreed that you could not go out. Its odd pages contain the drawings in paintings that was made every day. He has not modified them. “When rereading them, I could think ‘what innocence’ and be tempted to change them, but I decided to keep them. I didn’t want to give up that concrete emotion, ”he says. Of course, during the five years since then he continued working. The even pages host, to the entire flat, portraits and prints that it developed during this period. The little Uxía that is birthday or Albert Camus appears. Also his friend Xegunde, involved in the professional mobilizations by a more plural and democratic Galician television. Or Uderzo, the artist of Astérix, and Luis Eduardo Aute, both killed during the pandemic. But Pause And its diaristic format is above all the story of a strange daily life, of a life in suspense, from the world reduced to the walls of a house. With exceptions, of course, that of walking to dogs.





“Maybe we never return to a classroom”

Moreiras is a teacher. Although graduate in particle physics, he teaches technology at a Boiro Institute (or Barbanza, A Coruña). Pandemia turned its classes into virtual. The bureaucratic disruption was from Aúpa. On this also reflects his comic. “The guidelines of the Department of Education were different every week. We made materials that we knew we were not going to develop. Many students did not connect, ”he recalls. Everything was so unheard of that not even all teachers trusted the future. “There were people who thought ‘Maybe we never return to a classroom.’ I wasn’t one of those, ”he says. Pause He stops in it and how teachers and others in those days called essential workers faced the situation.

The repercussions of confinement in students are still subject to discussion. Moreiras is both optimistic and pessimistic. “There are those who blame the pandemic a general downturn of school performance. I believe, however, that it came from before, ”he understands. And what does not help, he considers, are the screens. “The boys and girls far from the book and paper are more lost, more scattered,” he says, “Pandemia tied us to the virtual classroom model and only encouraged more dispersion.” In any case, Pause It is not, much less, a pedagogical treaty, despite the fact that pedagogy, in sometimes unsuspected

As if it had never happened

But if there is a sensation that surrounds those who, with distance, look towards the pandemic, its effects and its consequences, is that of some unreality. “I went for a walk to the dogs and did not see anyone. If your neighbor behind the curtain as if to say ‘look what it does’, as if it were something terrible, ”he memory. By Pause All those actions paraded that in those weeks arose from the collective invention, became common and disappeared forever: the applause to the toilets from balconies and windows at eight in the afternoon, the individual zumba in front of the computer, the Chiquiteo -Tomar wines with the friends – virtual. Cyberspace as a prison, writes, and the expansion of post -truth, formerly called lies: “I feel like an American soldier in Vietnam, narcoticized bits to kill any critical neuron. I want to get out of here !!! ” It seems that it would never have happened and, nevertheless, yes, two million seven hundred thousand Gallegos, 48 ​​million Spaniards, remained in their homes for 50 days and 50 nights. There were thousands of dead.

The penultimate comic iron is dedicated to the beginning of the de -escalated. “I get out of limits for the first time in 50 days. They advance me Runners. I am afraid of the people, ”he writes,” neighbors without dogs, with a phosphorite vest, reconquer the cholesterol route. ” “I am not negative about what we have learned,” he tells this newspaper, “at least no more than five years ago.” According to Moreiras, environmental sensitivity -one of the topics they are going through Pause– It has grown. Or awareness about informative manipulation, also present in volume. “We are a bit better,” he says.

Third comic book

Pause It is the third book of Moreiras after two graphic novels, MADIALEVA (2020) and XAORA (2023), both in Aira. The latter is stars in a journalist from Galicia Corp. and raised some blisters for his criticism of the state of Galician public media. “The comic is a unique art, which offers a different emotion than that of the cinema or that of the novel,” he says. She, who always passionate about writing, changed her life Persepolis (2003), the hard and emotional autobiography drawn from the Iranian Marjane Satrapi. “There is something essential in the comic that does not exist in the same way in any other art,” he concludes.