A Minsk woman made 14 sketches – her contribution to a new Belarus. Olga Deksnis tells of the stormy times in Minsk. Episode 10.

Tatjana Gorelschik from Minsk lost her small private company during the corona pandemic. Now she’s not working. When she saw the unofficial symbol of the Minsk district of Grushevki on red and white fabric after the election, she was immediately enthusiastic. Within 14 hours she came up with 14 emblems.

She is not a designer herself. The works immediately spread on the Internet and became symbols of the inhabitants who had come together against the state power. The neighbors chose their favorites and distributed them on their social networks or in the backyards of their apartment blocks. This is Tatyana’s voluntary contribution to building a new Belarus.

Many emblems are joking, says Tatjana. Such as Schdun, for example, as a symbol of expectations. Or hard bread cubes that broke your teeth. But she dreamed of an emblem: A person with a shot through his heart – Alexander Taraikowski, the first to die in the protests in Belarus.

Tatjana receives suggestions from all over the world. Professional artists have now also joined the flash mob.

“I studied the history of the region and that’s where the emblems get their meaning. People write to me from Denmark, Austria, New York and Krakow. They want to show that they are united with the Belarusian people. It is important to them that their country is recognizable against the background of the white and red symbols, ”she says.

And further: “My husband and my family support me. They are proud of me but also worry. The Belarusians are happy when I hang out the white and red flag every now and then. That unites us all. At first the real situation with the corona virus in the country was kept silent. Then I lost my business, then elections and violence. That was the last drop. I got panic attacks. Drawing is my salvation. I also experience happy emotions. My heart is getting lighter. “

When asked if she was afraid of being arrested for her involvement, she replied: “Yes, it’s terrible, but I can’t help it. If I show fear we’ll never win. What I fear most is being beaten or hurting my family. I can take everything else if that should be necessary. “

She takes part in the women’s marches, says Tatjana. And she runs away from unknown people who want to reach for her (when people without uniform arrest peaceful demonstrators, Note d. Red.). A lot of warmth, positive things and creativity can be felt in the actions. For the first time, the people stand so closely together. Should she just let this go by?

Translated from the Russian Barbara Oertel