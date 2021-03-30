Drawing competition Coronavirus monster, hand bath and hero doctors: an exceptional year looks absurd and lonely to children – Vote for your favorite

Coronavirus has lived a good year now. What has it looked like through the eyes of children?

HS Our Family magazine and Children’s News decided to ask the children themselves about it and in February announced a drawing competition for children looking for children’s interpretations of the moods of the past exceptional year. More than 600 works of art entered the competition, and HS’s pre-jury has now selected the most impressive works for the finals. The level of competition was high, and a lot of stunning, eloquent and moving drawings were sent to the editors.

There were two series in the competition, for kindergarteners and primary school children. The winners of both series will be chosen by public vote.

The winning entries will be presented in May in Children’s News and HS Our Family. The first-prize-winning works of art will also appear as posters between HS Our Family magazine.

To the competition the submitted works show many themes of the coron year. In their works, the young artists illustrate the limitations brought by the corona epidemic and all the nice things that are now needed. Many of them were forbidden in children’s pictures.

The pictures show safety gaps, face masks, disinfectants, toilet paper rolls and teddy bears with windows. Many jobs talk about loneliness and sadness to grandparents, for example. Grandparents, for example, could stand behind bars on a drawing.

The distance school and the demarcated district of the home are often the venues for the drawings. The coronavirus itself appears in many children’s work as a ferocious person with abstinence. Many of the works also had humor, comfort, and hope for the better.

Vote for your favorite in both series.

Vote for your favorites in both series!