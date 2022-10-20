With great mound work by the lefty Braulio Torres and productions by Luis Jiménez, as well as Ramón Ríos led the Venados de Mazatlan to victory 2-0 about the mayos from Navojoa to tie the series at home.

This Thursday at 8:00 p.m. the series will be defined with a left-handed duel.

Alejandro Soto will pitch for the Venados against Edgar Torres.

deer racing

In the first roll, the Reds scored twice. The party was started by Randy Romero with an infileld hit by third base when he touched the ball. Then, Fabricio Macías advanced him to third with a sacrifice, and although Félix Pérez was dominated with a grounder to second, Luis Jiménez came, who with a double by third base promoted the pool.

Ramón “La Pulpa” Ríos drove in Jiménez with a hit to the right meadow.

pitching

Lefty Braulio Torres (2-0) bagged the victory with a seven-inning pitching gem with two hits, one walk and six strikeouts. Marco Rivas relieved him with a one-hit inning and Elkin Alcalá got his fourth save with one episode, one hit and one fan.

The defeat went to Raúl Carrillo (1-1), with seven rounds, 10 hits, two runs, a base and a chocolate.

Venados remains firm on top with five wins and two losses.