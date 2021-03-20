The Cup aperitif gave Athletic a repetitive and tiresome draw, the eighth of the season. Eibar, now without a main sponsor, has received the slogan ‘Denok batera’ (‘all to one’) on the front of its shirt. The derby this afternoon in San Mamés has been an ‘all to one’. One goal for us and one for you. Nobody did enough to win, just what they could not to lose, and everyone was so happy. There was an infinite catalog of mistakes and no one other than Bryan Gil came out with the right to show off. Perhaps also Villalibre for a prodigious heel. The lions are drawn to the final with the face of not having lost in the anteroom of La Cartuja and the gunsmiths can add again, but coldly they will understand that for some it almost cancels the ticket to Europe via the League and others it will not. downhill pulls. Between the fact that it is difficult for Athletic to win and Eibar cannot do it assiduously … 1-1.

The first part already ignored the good game. Mendilibar opted to strengthen the midfield, with a good wall formed by Aleix García, Diop and Sergio Álvarez. That is to say, control, positional play, waiting for events. Bryan Gil went to the right flank and Kevin stroked for the right-hander. But in those 45 minutes, everything was defined by individual errors, one per side. Eibar is clear on something this year: that it comes out with 0-1 in the dressing room, because a rude mistake is always in the script. He arrived early this time, in the 9th minute, with an oversight in a throw-in by De Marcos, who later had time to receive and temper a single cross. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Yuri emerged in the area, undetectable to everyone, especially a Bryan who was more aware of the clouds than the grass. When the gunsmith radar warned him, it was too late. The left-back volley was ‘zidaniana’.

That anchovy could only be covered by a larger one so that it would not weigh on the minds of visitors. Well, Unai López put himself to this, in a mistake that should make him reflect, because if he commits such nonsense in one of the two finals that come to them in 14 days, he may be regretting it for the rest of his life. He caught the ball in the rival field and was recoiling with an air of a very spare type. He did not calibrate that Kike García was chasing him, a marathoner who breathes you in until you get home after the game and the shower. Instead of hitting the goalkeeper quickly, he backed into his own area. Every time the fence was tightening, because Bryan Gil denied him the center and had an escort very above. The last control was gone and the manchego tip stole it and scored a great goal. He has 8 of Eibar’s 22 goals in this League. Unai was the author of the two goals in the first leg. Clear and shadows against the neighbor, but it showed once again that Athletic’s pivots lack regularity. A gaffe of that caliber has cost him his job. Y Unai took its toll in the derby, because he has not given a right since.

The game had a dispute, rhythm in the middle of the field, but where football is really played, in the areas, there were no footprints. It was a new edition of the Athletic-Eibar classic-tostón. An annual tradition. 90 minutes that are not usually left in the archive of treasures of Spanish football. Fortunately, the monotony was sometimes broken by the infinite talent of Bryan gil, as in the 38th minute, with a collection of dribbles by the hairy Barbate player, who is getting more and more Cruyff-like. Diop passed in depth and the first cut to Yeray was already a museumBut this one, another revelation in La Liga, got up very quickly and was able to chase him. Well that his team thanked him, because the winger managed to keep making fun of people, like Yuri and Vesga, and at the last moment he was able to hinder his shot on goal. Interesting duel Yuri-Bryan, to see who tormented whom more. The visitor already put his stamp last year in San Mamés with Leganés.

Athletic noticed the blow more, for having been the last to receive it, Clear. Muniain only appeared briefly at the end of the first half. And Eibar does not get to get points only with Gil. So everything was headed for a draw. But Marcelino does not walk with half measures. At halftime he completely changed his engine room. Vencedor and Dani García came out and it is true that they activated the central corridors a little more, but football was on strike. Raúl participated very little and Williams did stretch the field, but he was very wrong. The decisions in and around the opposite area were gruesome.

The crash went down the drain without many more lines to write. Williams caught a couple of balls but could not get them to the net and De Marcos, in a run over, had his with the pit of his stomach, but Dmitrovic took it out like a handball goalkeeper full of reflexes with his foot. Marcelino kept changing his main protagonists. He took out Muniain and Berenguer and put Ibai and Morcillo, decisions that contributed to think that he had his head more in the Cup final than in the derby against the gunsmiths. If the idea was to put in centers, it was strange that he had removed Raúl García. A great heel pass was the only local delicatessen at all noon. It promoted Dmitrovic’s fourth stop. Two were wearing Unai Simon. It even sounds bulky so much baggage for the misery of the party that was seen.