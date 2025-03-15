Lotteries and bets of the State celebrates this Saturday, March 15, 2025, a new ordinary draw of the National Lottery, distributing a total of 42 million euros in prizes.

This draw, which is celebrated as Every weekend at 1:00 p.m. In the Loteries raffle hall for the multiple bomb system, it distributes two large awards:

A first prize of 600,000 euros per series that is, 60,000 for each tenth awarded.

A second prize of 120,000 euros per series, that is, 12,000 for each tenth awarded.

In addition, the raffle also rewards extractions from Four figures (150 euros the tenth), of Three figures (30 euros the tenth) and two figures (12 euros the tenth)