Lotteries and bets of the State celebrates this Saturday, March 1, 2025, a new ordinary draw of the National Lottery, distributing A total of 42 million euros in prizes.

This raffle, which is celebrated as every weekend at 1:00 p.m. Multiple Bombs Systemdistributes two big prizes:

A first prize of 600,000 euros per series that is, 60,000 for each tenth awarded.

that is, 60,000 for each tenth awarded. A second prize of 120,000 euros per seriesthat is, 12,000 for each tenth awarded.

In addition, the raffle also rewards extractions from Four figures (1,500 euros to the series), from Three figures (300 euros to the series) and two figures (120 euros to the series.