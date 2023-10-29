The Aston Villa of Unai Emery is still on a roll and has not lost in the Premier League for more than a month, after defeating Luton Town this Sunday (3-1), although with bad luck for the Argentine goalkeeper Draw Martínez.

The villains, despite the trip to Holland to beat Az Alkmaar midweek in the Conference League, did not pay for their fatigue and easily got rid of one of the weakest teams in the competition.

A 3-0 that started on Emery’s board. In a lateral foul, Douglaz Luiz sent the ball horizontally towards the front so that a decoy let it pass at the near post and reached John McGinn in the crescent. The Scot feinted with his left foot, got a defender out of the way and hit him with his right hand to start the party in

Villa Park.

It was the 17th minute and given Luton’s strength, a rout could have been expected, but the next goals had to wait until the second half, when Moussa Diaby, formerly of Bayer Leverkusen, volleyed a loose ball at the penalty spot.

The Frenchman sealed the match and later played his part in making it 3-0 when his cross was deflected by Tom Lockyer, who put the ball into his own goal.

Bad luck of the drawing

Same bad luck that he had in the final stretch of the game Emiliano Martínez. In a clearance by his defense, the ball hit the crossbar, his back and ended up in the back of his net.

