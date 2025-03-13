03/12/2025



Anyone who has gone to San Sebastián will have gone from Pintxos, to know the old town of the city or the Comb of the windfrom Chillida, the Monte Ignueldo and you will have admired the impressive views of the La Concha Beach. It is one of Donostia’s biggest jewels that Isabel II made fashionable in 1845. And, in it, there is no tourist who has not supported her famous railing to take a picture. Now, this city icon is about to experience great change.

San Sebastián City Council has approved direct transfer through draw of 275 modules of the shell railing After declaring the set of elements that compose it in the stretch between the first ramp and the pearl as a non -usable effect.

“Recently the replacement works have been carried out due to its deteriorated state,” said the mayor Eneko Goia“So, being a very emblematic element of the city, it will proceed to its raffle so that those interested people can take one of the retired pieces.”

The Consistory, aware of the attraction of this railing, aims to award 275 sections of it among the largest fans. Of course, you will not be able to access anyone.









First, it won’t be free: Each section will be priced at 185 euros. “Estimated cost of preparation for delivery,” reports the City Council. All natural persons, of legal age, registered in San Sebastián or those born in the city who wish they can register to be beneficiaries. “The registered people will be part of the first award group, while those born but not registered in the city would enter a second phase in case there were leftover modules of the first,” explains the Consistory. AND “Only a request per natural person will be allowed».

Those interested can already register in person in any municipal or telematic registry through the website of the City of San Sebastián, before April 4.

Then, the list of admitted persons will be published and the claim period will be opened and then publish the final list of May. «In the event that the number of applications is less than the number of modules, direct award to the first group and the leftover modules will be awarded in the second phase. In the event that the number of applications is greater, the award will be awarded, ”they report.

The Consistory also makes it clear that The winners will have to collect their corresponding moduletransport it by its own means and commit to the good use of the elements. «It remains strictly The subsequent sale, reproduction of them and of course their marketing prohibited or carry out any other device, ”they warn.

And it is that each module has an approximate length of 80 centimeters and a weight of about 50 kg each. They will be delivered as they have been disassembled “and only the necessary works will be carried out for division in modules and hooking of the hook, but no work is contemplated to eliminate possible oxides, leftovers or painting of them.”

The railing that surrounds the beach of La Concha was built in 1910 by Juan Rafael Aldaymunicipal architect of the City Council, and inaugurated by King Alfonso XIII in 1916.

One of the curiosities of this railing is that there is a different section from the rest where the Pearl talasotherapyanother of the symbols of the city, as it was the summer place of Queen María Cristina.

The railing is so important that you can even buy a small replica, as a souvenir. And it is also present in other places in Spain, such as in Andalusia. In the summer of 2019, the Playa de la Antilla de Lepe (Huelva) premiered part of this railing, presiding over the ‘Paseo de Donostia- San Sebastián’ of the Huelva Arenal. This is a 100 -meter stretch that the City of Lepe asked Eneko Goia to urbanize part of his beach, recreating the Donostiarra emblem.