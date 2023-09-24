The league leaders, held back at home by the Blucerchiati, were saved (1-1) in the final, while the Larians (0-3) overwhelmed Cittadella. In Bari (2-2) a very heated match against Vivarini’s team: Koutsoupias protagonist (double)

Lorenzo Pastuglia

Pedrola’s third league goal, the first among professionals for the 19-year-old Circati. Pirlo breathes and Samp (now 16th at 3 points) comes away with a draw from the Tardini against Parma, who remain at the top with 14 points. At San Nicola, however, it is a 2-2 show between Bari and Catanzaro, with the goals almost all scored by Greek players: a brace from Koutsoupias for the Apulians, a goal and assist for Sounas (another goal from Verna). The Calabrians are fourth with 11 points, Mignani’s team eighth with 8. The same results as Cittadella, clearly beaten at home by Longo’s Como, now sixth in the standings with 10 points. A brace for a wild Cutrone, but first Ioannou’s goal.

In the last three games at the Tardini, Chichizola's goal had never swelled. But Estanis Pedrola took care of it (third goal of the season) to interrupt Parma's positive streak in the 19th minute, after an action born from a verticalization by Kasami (the defensive line of Pecchia's team was too high) and a touch from Borini to the Spaniard , who jumps with a fake Coulibaly and unloads it with his right foot into the top corner. Parma thus woke up and before the break came close to scoring on several occasions: with a volley by Benedyczak (miracle by Stankovic), a header devoured by Coulibaly and an error by Hernani after a back pass error by Yepes. In the second half it was only Parma, while Samp retreated and Stankovic continued to save everything. But after a lob blocked by Partipilo, the goalkeeper could do nothing about the goal of the 2003 class Circati in the 82nd minute, who headed home from Ansaldi's brushstroke.

At San Nicola the study phase of the two teams lasts until just before the half hour mark, then the match comes alive with shows from two Greeks. Koutsoupias starts, then Catanzaro responds with Sounas: the first puts it in after Fulignati's clearance on Sibilli, the second heads it into the area after Vandeputte's cross from the left. And there is also a lot of Greece in Catanzaro's 2-1, on the last chance of the first 45 minutes: Sounas for Katseris on the right and the ball at the far post for Verna, who just has to push it in. In the second half Bari started better, hitting the crossbar with Sibilli (ball on the goal line and then on the pitch) and then equalized with the unleashed Koutsoupias (first two goals of the season) who scored from a few steps away. Catanzaro tries to shake themselves up with the conclusions of Biasci and Vandeputte, then in the end the nerves break down: first Vivarini is sent off for protests, then Miranda (two yellow cards in one minute). After today's match, the precedents now say 7 victories for Bari, 13 draws and 10 victories for Catanzaro.

Cittadella had never conceded a goal at home in this start to the season, but Como only needed 65 minutes to break this statistic: Iovine flew down the right and served Iaonnou at the far post, who scored. The hosts are not on the pitch and so Cutrone can make it 2-0 in the 32nd minute: Bellemo kicks a dirty assist into the area from the right, the former Milan player is centralized between three defenders and scores with his left foot. Then he throws the ball under his shirt to simulate the "big belly", a probable dedication to his wife Greta Vergani (baby on the way?). Da Cunha's post closes a first half dominated by Longo's team. As happens at the beginning of the second half, when Cutrone always makes a hat-trick after Iannou's pass from the left. In the final, the hosts try first with Pittarello (saves Semper) and then with Amatucci, who wastes the close-range shot. For Como, the double of away victories (the other success against Spezia on 3 September) had not arrived since September 2003.