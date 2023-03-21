There is no moment to rest. The Masters 1000 in Miami knocks on the door and Carlos Alcaraz, who has just ascended the world throne, cannot relax: if he wants to stay up there at least until the start of the clay court season, he will have to defend the 2022 title at the Masters 1000 in Miami . And to do this, he could go through Jannik Sinner again. At the draw, the Spaniard seeded number 1 ended up in the most complex part of the draw (Ruud, Rublev, Fritz, Rune, Zverev) in which there is also Sinner: they could find themselves in the semifinals as in Indian Wells. Jannik, after the bye in the first round, will have one between the Serbian Djere and a qualifier: the South Tyrolean ended up in the quarter-finals presided over by Ruud and Rublev.