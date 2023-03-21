The Masters 1000 draw that kicks off in Florida on Wednesday could see a remake of the semifinal between Jannik and Carlitos
There is no moment to rest. The Masters 1000 in Miami knocks on the door and Carlos Alcaraz, who has just ascended the world throne, cannot relax: if he wants to stay up there at least until the start of the clay court season, he will have to defend the 2022 title at the Masters 1000 in Miami . And to do this, he could go through Jannik Sinner again. At the draw, the Spaniard seeded number 1 ended up in the most complex part of the draw (Ruud, Rublev, Fritz, Rune, Zverev) in which there is also Sinner: they could find themselves in the semifinals as in Indian Wells. Jannik, after the bye in the first round, will have one between the Serbian Djere and a qualifier: the South Tyrolean ended up in the quarter-finals presided over by Ruud and Rublev.
Berrettini, who is going through a very complicated period with his exit in the quarterfinals of the Challenger in Phoenix, after the bye he will meet the American McDonald or the Colombian Galan, then De Minaur and a possible eighth with Medvedev. Musetti will also be exempt from the first round and will meet one between the Argentinean Coria and the Czech Lehecka. Sonego immediately took the field against Dominic Thiem, a lapsed nobleman, with whom he obtained one of the best successes of his career in the second round of Rome 2021, and Fognini against the French Lestienne.
High part
Alcaraz (Spa) c. Paul (USA)
Fritz (USA) c. Runes (Dan)
Ruud (Nor) c. Zverev (ger)
SINNER c. Rublev (Russia)
Lower part
Hurkacz (Pol) v. Norrie (GB)
De Minaur (Aus) v. Medvedev (Rus)
Auger-Aliassime (Can) v. Tiafoe (USA)
Khachanov (Rus) c. Tsitsipas (Gree)
