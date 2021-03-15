Ka winner in the top game on Sunday. For Eintracht, the 1-1 draw with the strongest home team in the Bundesliga is a success. After falling behind at RB Leipzig with a goal by Emil Forsberg at the beginning of the second half (46th), coach Adi Hütter’s Frankfurt team showed a lot of morale and deservedly fought their way back through Daichi Kamada’s equalizer (61st).

Eintracht captain Makoto Hasebe said of the 90 minutes: “We are happy to take the point, it’s always difficult in Leipzig. We hardly had a chance in the first half, we did better in the second half. ”A view of things that Bruno Hübner shared, who spoke of a“ well-deserved point ”but also had to acknowledge“ that we maybe hid too much in the first half. We had respect, ”said the Frankfurt sports director’s assessment.

Forced to switch

It was planned differently, but Eintracht coach Hütter was forced to change personnel even before kick-off. With Erik Durm and Martin Hinteregger, two regular players were canceled at short notice due to injury. Durm had pulled the hip flexor and, according to initial forecasts, will be out for two to three weeks, Hinteregger injured his thigh during training on Saturday and will be examined in more detail this Monday.

Sebastian Rode moved into the starting line-up for Durm, while for Hinteregger, so far the only Frankfurt field player to have played in all of the past 24 games this season, Hütter came up with a country team solution. For one Austrian, the other Eintracht professional from the Alpine republic moved into the team. A good choice, because Stefan Ilsanker, as the central player in the three-man defense chain, acted attentively and prudently – as, for example, in the 35th and 41st minutes when he cleared uncompromisingly twice. Sports director Huebner later found words of praise for the way in which Ilsanker put himself at the service of the team with full power. “Stefan kept the store closed. That was a bombing operation by him. “

The top game had started, as you could expect: The second in the table from Leipzig took over the command, and in the fourth minute Marcel Sabitzer tested Kevin Trapp with a first shot. The Eintracht goalkeeper not only showed in this scene why he is part of the national team. When in the seventh minute the early attacking Leipzigers levered out the Eintracht defense with a pass into the depths, Justin Kluivert had to acknowledge Trapp’s great class, who stormed the Frankfurt goal alone. With his right foot he prevented the possible Leipzig leadership.



Direct hit: Daichi Kamada successfully takes measurements and creates 1: 1 for Eintracht in Leipzig.

:



Image: Getty





Julian Nagelsmann’s plan to put Eintracht under pressure early on seemed to be working. The Leipzig coach had previously praised the team of his coaching colleague Hütter. “She’s playing an outstanding season.” Eintracht was the opponent who could hurt RB. From Frankfurt’s point of view, the action of Amin Younes, who was cautioned after a foul on Yussuf Poulsen and saw yellow (15th), was initially painful. Bad luck for the Frankfurt strategist: It was his fifth yellow card, which means that he will be banned from the home game against Union Berlin next Saturday and will have to watch.

It took longer until Eintracht penetrated the home-strong Leipzigers halfway dangerously into the penalty area. But Nordi Mukiele cleverly prevented Filip Kostic from causing greater harm (22nd). In the further course of the first half, Eintracht came into play better and managed to tame the Sturm und Drang of RB. Nevertheless, the Hütter team fell behind. It happened immediately after the start of the second half. It had only been played a minute when Kluivert tried a shot from twenty yards. Trapp cleared, but the ball jumped right to Forsberg, who did not miss the chance to shoot in from close range to make it 1-0.

The lead for the offensive Leipzigers was deserved, and Eintracht had to stretch to keep up with RB. So Poulsen tried it with his head, but narrowly missed the Frankfurt goal (53rd). In the 55th minute, Eintracht could look forward to their first corner, but Kostic could not find a buyer. Four minutes later, RB keeper Peter Gulacsi rescued after a shot by Younes. But the Hungarian also had to admit defeat a little later. At the end of a fine ball relay over Rode and André Silva, Kamada was free to score 1: 1 (61st).

The first fresh forces that Hütter brought into play during the game came in the 72nd minute. Luka Jovic and Aymen Barkok for Silva and Younes – should Eintracht with the new duo succeed in making the dream of their first victory in Leipzig perfect? In the last quarter of an hour it was always Trapp who was at the center of the action. Neither Poulsen (74th) nor Christopher Nkunku (78th) found a suitable recipe. Stefan Ilsanker, who used to work in Leipzig, commented after the draw: “The RB boys have so much quality, we can be happy about the draw.” For Eintracht it was the 16th point this season after falling behind.