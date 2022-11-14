Yesterday the first round of the Copa del Rey ended in which the vast majority of favorites got through without any problem. Highlight the defeat of two first division clubs: Cádiz and Almería, who could not beat Real Unión de Irún and Arenteiro respectively.
The draw will take place on Wednesday, November 16 from 5:00 p.m. at the headquarters of the Real spanish soccer federation (RFEF).
The draw can be followed live through RFEF TV or on the channel Youtube of the Spanish Football Federation.
DRUM 1, FIRST DIVISION: Mallorca, Osasuna, Elche, Valladolid, Villarreal, Espanyol, Atlético de Madrid, Girona, Rayo Vallecano, Celta, Sevilla, Getafe, Athletic Club and Real Sociedad.
DRUM 2, SECOND DIVISION: Ibiza, Levante, Andorra, Albacete, Sporting Gijón, Racing de Santander, Oviedo, Mirandés, Tenerife, Eibar, Málaga, Cartagena, Burgos, Las Palmas, Granada and Alavés.
DRUM 3, FIRST RFEF: Nàstic, Logroñés, Ceuta, Pontevedra, Linares Deportivo, La Nucía, Intercity, Eldense, Mérida, Numancia and Alcorcón.
DRUM 4, SECOND RFEF: Sestao River, Arenas Club, CD Guadalajara, Atlético Saguntino, CD Guijuelo, Gernika, Coria, Cacereño, CD Arnedo, CD Diocesano, Juventud Torremolinos and Ibiza Pitiusas Islands.
DRUM 5, FEDERATION CUP TEAMS: Royal Union of Irún and Arenteiro.
It must be remembered that Real Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Real Betis will not participate yet as they enjoy the privileges of having finished first and second in the league championship, as well as finalist and winner of the Copa del Rey 21/22.
The team that does enter this round after being exempt in the previous one is Racing de Santander as champion of the First RFEF.
The 56 teams mentioned above will play 28 eliminatory rounds from which 28 winning teams will emerge. The winners will be joined by the privileged 4 to form the 32 teams that will fight in the round of 16.
The matches corresponding to this previous round will take place on December 21, that is, three days after the World Cup final in Qatar is played, so it is very possible that some footballers from the first division teams will not be able to be present. .
