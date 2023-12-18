Rome – Napoli against Barcelona. Inter against Atletico Madrid. Lazio vs Bayern Munich: the first verdicts of draw for the Champions League round of 16. The other pairings: Porto-Arsenal, Napoli-Porto, Psg-Real Sociedad, Psv-Dortmund, Copenhagen-City, Leipzig-Real.

“There were all great teams. They knew that as runners-up this draw could be complicated. Great respect for Atletico Madrid. I know very well how 'Cholo' Simeone prepares matches. He will be a difficult opponent to beat but so are we. We are in condition of playing two great matches. We will be ready”, commented Javier Zanetti, Inter vice-president on the draw for the Champions League round of 16 which pits Inter against Atletico Madrid. “We will have to start well at San Siro but we will have to do the same in Spain – adds Zanetti – Both teams have great players. We hope that Inter's form will be the same as today but there is still time for those challenges”.