The German national soccer team achieved feasible tasks in both possible constellations in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. On the way to the finals in America, the DFB selection will play either against Slovakia, Northern Ireland and Luxembourg – or against Norway, Israel, Estonia and the Republic of Moldova.

The decisive factor is the German performance in the quarter-finals of the Nations League. If Germany wins the knockout round against Italy on March 20th and 23rd, the national team will be placed in Group A with Slovakia. As losers in the Nations League quarter-finals, the opponents in Group I would be the nations around Norway with striker Erling Haaland. This was the result of the qualifying draw in Zurich.

The background is that the quarter-final winners play the Nations League final tournament in June and have no time for additional games in the World Cup qualification. A total of 54 nations compete in twelve groups. The group winners are directly qualified for the mega tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada with 48 participants. The runners-up in the group will play playoffs for four more World Cup places with the four best-placed and previously unqualified group winners of the Nations League.

The groups at a glance:

Group A

winner Germany /Italy

/Italy Slovakia

Northern Ireland

Luxembourg

Group B

Switzerland

Sweden

Slovenia

Kosovo

Group C

Losers Portugal/Denmark

Greece

Scotland

Belarus

Group D

Winner France/Croatia

Ukraine

Iceland

Azerbaijan

Group E

Winner Spain/Netherlands

Türkiye

Georgia

Bulgaria

Group F

Winner Portugal/Denmark

Hungary

Ireland

Armenia

Group G

Losers Spain/Netherlands

Poland

Finland

Lithuania

Malta

Group H

Austria

Romania

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Cyprus

San Marino

Group I

loser Germany /Italy

/Italy Norway

Israel

Estonia

Moldova

Group J

Belgium

Wales

North Macedonia

Kazakhstan

Liechtenstein

Group K

England

Serbia

Albania

Latvia

Andorra

Group L