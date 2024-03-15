This morning the draw for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 took place. The draw was held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland and the 8 teams that managed to get through the round of 16 already know who will be their next rival in the tournament. In addition to the quarterfinals, the semifinals have also been drawn. In addition to the quarterfinals, the semifinals have also been drawn.
2023/24 Champions League quarter-final pairings
– 1: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich
– 2: Atlético de Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund
– 3: Real Madrid vs Manchester City
– 4: PSG vs FC Barcelona
More news about the Champions League
How does the quarterfinal draw work?
In this round of the competition the draw is already pure and does not have any type of conditions. Therefore, teams from the same country or who previously met in the group stage can face each other.
As there are no seeds, the first leg will be played in the stadium of the team whose ball came first in the draw.
When are the 2023/24 Champions League quarterfinals played?
The quarter-final tie will be played over two legs. The four isa matches will be played in the same week, on April 9 and 10 at 9:00 p.m. (Central European Time).
The return matches will be played the following week, on April 16 and 17 at the same time.
Semifinal pairings
– Semifinal 1: Winner 2 vs Winner 4
– Semifinal 2: Winner 1 vs Winner 3
When will the Champions League semi-finals be played?
The semi-finals will also be played over two legs. The first leg will be played on April 30 and May 1, while the return matches will be a week later, on May 7 and 8 at 9:00 p.m. (Central European Time).
When will the 2023/24 Champions League end be played?
The final of this edition of the Champions League will be played on Saturday, June 1 at Wembley Stadium in London. That day we will see which team succeeds Manchester City as European champion.
The order of the finalists will be: Semifinal winner 1 vs Semifinal winner 2
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Draw #Champions #League #quarterfinals #tough #rivals #Barcelona #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply