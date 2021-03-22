Cairo (dpa)

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) received a notification from FIFA, stating that the date of next April 21 will be the date for the football competition draw for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which will be held next July.

The Egyptian Federation stated, through its official account on the website “Facebook”, that the Egyptian Olympic team is continuing its training in the sub-stadiums in Cairo Stadium, in a closed camp in preparation for participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Egyptian team had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after winning the African Nations Cup for under-23 years, which was held in the Egyptian capital Cairo 2019.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo will start from July 23 to August 8, after having been postponed since last year due to the crisis of the spread of the new Corona virus.