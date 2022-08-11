The Mexican women’s team in its U-20 category had a gray World Cup debut against the New Zealand team, as they were barely able to salvage a point in the opening match of the group stage where they have two other quite complicated teams that must now win. if you want to aspire to great things.
Let’s remember that this U-20 team has been coming out of a very big controversy where it was decided to dismiss the entire technical staff of the team, including Maribel Domínguez who had assumed the position as strategist of the category last year after working with the Sub -17 in past processes.
Given this situation, the repercussions left by this problem were a couple of important casualties such as Silvana Flores and Aylin Aviléz, who had been the main playmakers of this team and who today are not in Costa Rica to support the squad.
On the other hand, Ana Galindo took the reins of the team for this World Cup and obviously, Ana’s work cannot be reflected in such a short time, which is why we came across a quite erratic Women’s Tri and even timid at times and they allowed New Zealand was up on the scoreboard from the first half.
However, for the second half, Anette Vázquez tied the match and gave Mexico hope of being able to seek victory, and despite the fact that Mexico did try and did seek it, the goal did not come for the Women’s Tri and they had to settle both teams with a tie on the first date of the group stage where Mexico is awaiting the team from Colombia and Germany, two very difficult tests that Galindo’s team will have to overcome if they want to go to the direct elimination phase in Tico territory.
