Sparta visits the amateurs of IJsselmeervogels and ADO Den Haag takes on the amateurs of VV Noordwijk.

The clubs that were or are active in Europe this season may skip the first round. These are national champion Feyenoord, defending champion PSV, Ajax, AZ and FC Twente.

The first round matches will be played on October 31 and November 1 and 2. The final of the cup tournament is on April 21, 2024. Ajax is the record holder with twenty final victories. Feyenoord follows with thirteen ‘pine cones’, as the nickname of the trophy is. PSV won the KNVB Cup eleven times.