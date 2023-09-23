The draw for the first round of the TOTO KNVB Cup has produced one poster between clubs from the Premier League: FC Utrecht plays at home against RKC Waalwijk. Furthermore, several matches between professional clubs are on the programme, such as NEC – Roda JC, FC Den Bosch – Excelsior, De Graafschap – FC Emmen and Heerenveen – VVV-Venlo.
Sparta visits the amateurs of IJsselmeervogels and ADO Den Haag takes on the amateurs of VV Noordwijk.
The clubs that were or are active in Europe this season may skip the first round. These are national champion Feyenoord, defending champion PSV, Ajax, AZ and FC Twente.
The first round matches will be played on October 31 and November 1 and 2. The final of the cup tournament is on April 21, 2024. Ajax is the record holder with twenty final victories. Feyenoord follows with thirteen ‘pine cones’, as the nickname of the trophy is. PSV won the KNVB Cup eleven times.
Draw first round KNVB Cup
NEC – Roda JC
The Hits – UNA
Rijnsburgse Boys – FC Groningen
FC Den Bosch – Excelsior
Spakenburg – Helmond Sport
FC Utrecht – RKC Waalwijk
Royal HFC – Go Ahead Eagles
OJC Rosmalen – Almere City
Scheveningen – Hercules
HHC Hardenberg – Heracles Almelo
IJsselmeer birds – Sparta
DEM – Hoogeveen
VV Noordwijk – ADO The Hague
De Graafschap – FC Emmen
Green Star – Vitesse
Excelsior Maassluis – FC Volendam
Cambuur – MVV
TOP Oss – FC Eindhoven
Sparta Nijkerk – Fortuna Sittard
SJC Noordwijk – Willem II
AFC – PEC Zwolle
GVVV – Telstar
Heerenveen – VVV-Venlo
Quick Boys – NAC
RKAV Volendam – Eemdijk
FC Lisse – FC Dordrecht
Katwijk – TEC
Goal Alert
Don’t miss a goal: install Goal Alert for free and receive a notification and a video of every goal from your selected club within five minutes during TOTO KNVB Cup matches.
Listen to our football podcasts here
Watch our football videos here
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Draw #KNVB #Cup #Utrecht #meets #RKC #Sparta #ADO #Den #Haag #amateurs